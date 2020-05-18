Wednesday evening, Gov. Tim Walz announced that he would allow his Stay at Home order to expire but would extend his Peacetime State of Emergency Declaration to June 12.
Just two days later, Minnesota’s Senate passed a bill that would limit the executive branch’s authority. Co-sponsored by Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, the bill would require that the governor seek the legislature’s approval every 30 days to extend a peacetime emergency.
Jasinski’s bill passed nearly along party lines, with support from every Republican senator but just one DFLer, Kent Eken of Twin Lakes. Under the current statute, the governor can extend the resolution indefinitely every 30 days with the consent of the state’s executive council. The council includes all five statewide officeholders — governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state and state auditor. Currently, all five offices are held by DFLers, as is the state House of Representatives.
The legislature could choose to end a peacetime emergency that has lasted longer than 30 days. However, if the Legislature declines to act, the power to extend remains within the executive branch indefinitely.
While DFLers have remained united behind the governor’s approach, Republicans have been increasingly critical. Jasinski, an assistant Senate Majority Leader, said that the governor has not adequately included the Legislature in his decision making process.
“When I talk to people across the district, they ask, ‘why can’t you do anything? It’s frustrating,” Jasinski said. “He continues to make those decisions by himself.”
Jasinski and other Republicans have accused the governor not only of making too many unilateral decisions, but of choosing to withhold an excessive amount of the information he uses to guide his day-to-day decision-making process. If the governor needed to seek the legislature’s authority to extend the emergency, Jasinski said the Senate would have significantly more input and influence. He portrayed the bill as simply restoring key checks and balances to state government.
“We represent people all across the state for a reason — to bring their voice to the capitol,” Jasinski said. “The governor is just one person, and he can’t be everywhere in the state.”
Jasinski said that at first, even Republican legislators supported the governor’s initial decision to enact the Stay at Home Order. However, Jasinski has been a strong proponent of easing restrictions on businesses, and applauded the Walz’s decision to allow the order to expire.
Rep. Todd Lippert, DFL-Northfield, who covers part of Le Sueur County, opposes Jasinski’s bill, viewing it as an attempt to undermine the governor’s executive authority. With the projected COVID-19 peak still months away, Lippert says it’s too soon to be stripping the governor of his executive authority.
“I think the governor has been acting carefully and thoughtfully in the best interests of Minnesotans, and trying to save lives,” he said. “We need the executive branch to be able to act decisively right now, because we’re in the midst of a global pandemic and face unprecedented challenges.”
While earlier restrictions on bars, restaurants, gyms, theaters, salons and other public places remain in effect, Walz’s most recent decision will allow many nonessential businesses to reopen with proper social distancing guidelines.
That wasn’t enough to satisfy the New House Republican Caucus. The staunchly conservative four member group, which includes local Reps. Steve Drazkowski, of Mazeppa, and Jeremy Munson, of Lake Crystal, has been consistent and outspoken in its criticism of the governor’s use of executive powers.
“Governor Walz’s decision to extend the peacetime emergency order is foolhardy, dictatorial and self-centered,” the caucus said in a statement. “Clearly, the governor still believes he has the almighty authority to suspend our God-given rights.”
On the other hand, Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism President Nort Johnson welcomed the decision to allow businesses to reopen. Johnson said that while keeping customers safe will be a challenge for local businesses, he’s confident they are up to the challenge.
“We’re certainly glad that the handcuffs are being taken off our businesses,” he said. “We know they don’t want any (public health) problems to arise, and they are prepared to meet the challenge. By nature, entrepreneurs are up to meeting challenges.”
In April, Jasinski responded to the decision by the Walz Administration and Department of Employment and Economic Development to ease some restrictions on businesses by calling for much more significant action.
“There are still countless businesses whose livelihoods are in jeopardy for no reason,” he said in a press release. “If a business can find a way to safely operate, with minimal customer interaction and while maintaining safe social distancing practices, then that business should be able to do so.”
On Monday, the Senate passed a bill to allow many small businesses to reopen, provided they follow guidelines established by the Minnesota Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
While the bill was primarily backed by Republicans, DFL unity on the issue cracked, with four of the party’s Senators crossing party lines to vote for it: Eken, John Hoffman ,of Champlin, Dan Sparks, of Austin, and David Tomassoni ,of Chisholm.
On Tuesday, Minnesota’s Republican members of Congress weighed in. In a joint letter, Reps. Jim Hagedorn, Tom Emmer and Pete Stauber urged Walz to allow the stay-at-home order to expire and allow small businesses to reopen.
“Over the last week, you have repeatedly stated that you have allowed about 90 percent of Minnesota’s workforce and businesses to reopen. Let’s trust the final 10 percent,” they wrote. “Every employer should be given the opportunity to safely and responsibly resume operations in some form or fashion.”