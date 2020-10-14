A man from the metro area reportedly reached speeds of 134 miles per hour while fleeing police on Hwy. 169 between St. Peter and Le Sueur.
Steven Lee Uhl, 55, of St. Paul, is charged with a felony for fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor for fleeing on foot, in addition to two felony fifth degree drug charges and four misdemeanors related to drug possession and illegal vehicle operation. Uhl was allegedly carrying 1.2 pounds of marijuana in three backpacks in his trunk, which he reportedly claimed was all for personal use.
According to the complaint, two Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office deputies were posted on Hwy. 169 when Uhl’s vehicle reportedly drove by at 78 miles per hour in a 65-mile-per-hour zone. One of the deputies turned on their lights and pursued Uhl, who then allegedly sped up, reaching “in excess of 134 miles per hour” in what continuted to be a 65-mile-per-hour zone.
A third deputy, located further ahead, activated his emergency lights when he saw Uhl’s vehicle approaching, but Uhl reportedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a ditch near County Road 76, still in Nicollet County.
Two deputies stepped out of their vehicles, according to the complaint, and asked Uhl to stop, but he allegedly grabbed a sweatshirt and a phone and ran east into a wooded area. The third deputy arrived on scene and parked at a trail in the woods, and he reportedly noticed a flash. The deputy headed toward the light and reportedly located Uhl standing in the trees.
The deputy pulled out his firearm and ordered Uhl to the ground, according to the complaint. Uhl reportedly complied and another of the deputies arrived to handcuff him. The deputy who made the arrest noted a strong odor of marijuana.
In searching the vehicle, deputies reportedly found the 1.2 pounds of marijuana, in addition to several drug paraphernalia items, marijuana edibles, a small amount of cocaine and three pills.
In an interview with law enforcement, Uhl reportedly said he avidly smokes marijuana and did so earlier in the day, and all the marijuana in the vehicle was for his personal use.