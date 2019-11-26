Mankato Ballet Company’s “The Nutcracker” returns this year, and several local dancers are taking part.
From St. Peter are Emily and Sarina Spieker, Alexa and Quinn Rassbach, Elodie and Gabi DeVos, Chloe Michels, Melina Chadwick, Zella Erikson and Annabelle Alexandri. From Le Sueur County and Henderson is Eva James, Elise Miller, and Ayla.
Some of the girls spoke to the Herald about their love of ballet and their excitement for the upcoming shows.
Chloe Michels
I am 13 years old. I have been doing ballet for 10 years and tap and jazz for six. I have been doing “The Nutcracker” for five years. In this year’s nutcracker, I am a Turkish Demi and snow corps.
I like ballet because it is an art that lets you be free while still being disciplined. It is also very physical and strengthening.
I love “The Nutcracker” because my sister was also in dance at Mankato Ballet so I’ve seen it from the sidelines for so long and had been waiting to do it for my whole life, I was so exited to do it for the first time and it is still exciting to this day.
Melina Chadwick
I am 10 years old and am a fifth grader at SPMS. I am in Ballet 2B at Mankato Ballet Company and have been dancing since I was in pre-school. This is my second time in Mankato Ballet’s Nutcracker. I am a Rat General and am in the Arabian Corps.
I like ballet, because it takes my mind off other things and I can learn to move gracefully. I like that I can be corrected to dance the right way and I have kind teachers. I like “The Nutcracker” because there is a lot of excitement being on stage and I have a lot of fun with my friends. The story of Clara and “The Nutcracker” is magical and the dancing makes it all come alive. Each year I have had harder roles and I look forward to being cast and working to learn new steps.
Alexa Rassbach
I am 14 years old and I am a ninth grader at the Saint Peter High School. I have been dancing for about eleven years. This year I will be participating in Mankato Ballet Company’s “The Nutcracker” for the eighth time. In this year’s Nutcracker, I will be dancing the parts of the Dewdrop Fairy, Marzipan lead, and Flower Demi-soloist.
There are several reasons why I love ballet. One of the best parts of ballet is the hard work that it requires and the results that you get through that hard work. Nothing feels better than putting all of your effort into something and being able to watch it come together. Ballet also allows me to forget the stress and anxiety of school and everyday life. When I step into the studio, all I can think about are the ballet steps and technique that I need for class. There simply isn’t time to think about any bad things that might have happened that day. The people I’ve met through ballet are probably another reason why I enjoy it so much. Some of my closest friends have been made through ballet.
“The Nutcracker” is a very special performance to me and the rest of the ballet community. It was the first ballet I saw, and it inspired me to dance. “The Nutcracker” is probably one of the most recognizable ballets and it’s a classic story for the holiday season. There’s something so magical about the tale of a young girl who receives a doll for Christmas and is taken on a journey through an enchanted realm. The choreography, music, costumes, and sets all go together to create a really spectacular experience for both the audiences and the dancers.
Quinn Rassbach
I am 12 years old, and I’ve been dancing for eight years. This will be my fifth Nutcracker. This year, I will be dancing in the roles of Rag Doll, Soldier Doll and Arabian. In past years, I’ve had the roles of Allsort, Mouse, Calvary, Chinese Ginger, Arabian , Russian Teacake and Party Girl.
Well, I LOVE ballet! I love it because it’s fun and it makes me work hard at the same time. I like the challenge of learning new things, like new combinations and especially learning how to dance en pointe. I just got my pointe shoes in September and I went on pointe for the first time four weeks ago. My toes get sore, but it makes me feel like I’ve reached a new level in ballet. I look forward to going to ballet after school and really enjoy performing on stage.
I like that “The Nutcracker” is a Christmas tradition and it’s a beautiful time of year. I like that I get to dance with my older sister, Alexa. Last year, she was Clara and I was able to dance with her as a party girl. I get to dance with many of my friends who have the same roles, too. I also like the story of the Nutcracker.
Gabi DeVos
I am 10 years old. This is my seventh year doing ballet. This is my fourth time in the Nutcracker. I’m an Angel and in the Arabian Corps. I like ballet because we get to learn different steps. I like the Nutcracker because I like that there are so many different parts.
Elodie DeVos
I am 14 years old and this is my 10th year dancing. I have been in the Nutcracker for eight years and this year I am in the Snow Corps and I am an Arabian Demi.
I love ballet because of its beauty and grace, along with the challenge that learning new steps provides. I really enjoy performing the Nutcracker, because it is a Christmas tradition. Although we perform the Nutcracker every year, different elements are added and we get to learn new roles each year.
Ayla
I am 9 years old. I have been at Mankato Ballet for five years. This is my second time in the Nutcracker. I am a Cotton Candy Angel and a Party Girl.
I like ballet, because I think it’s pretty hard, and I’m the kind of person that doesn’t just take the easy route. Someday, I want to become a professional ballerina. I think that since all of the teachers at MBC are really good at the things that they teach, they make it a lot easier to love ballet. I remember I was so excited when my mom asked me if I wanted to do ballet and ever since I have always loved it.
I like “The Nutcracker” because it goes on every year, so if there is one part that I really want I will have the chance more than one year. I think that it will be the most fun to dance in once I get point shoes.
Emily Spieker
I am 16 years old and a junior in high school. I’ve been dancing for about nine years, and I’ve performed in the Nutcracker eight or nine times. This year, I’m going to be dancing the roles of the Snow Queen and a Flower Demi, as well as a Snow Demi and a member of the Flower Corps.
I love ballet because it’s a beautiful art form that has been both fun and challenging to explore. My strongest friendships began at the studio, and I’ve formed lasting bonds with all of the people I’ve danced with over the years. Ballet is a huge part of my life, and performing in “The Nutcracker” is one of the best parts!
The story is great for all audiences and it’s wonderful to be able to share the magic of this ballet with my community. I love rehearsing and performing with all of my friends at MBC, because “The Nutcracker” is one of the things about ballet that we all enjoy and look forward to. The dancers and teachers put so much work into the show every year and it’s amazing to see it all come together with the stage, set and costumes when we perform.