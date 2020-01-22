The word from the city of St. Peter is that a new fire hall in town is needed and will be constructed. Residents, then, can choose to utilize a local options sales tax to pay for most or all of the project, or they can leave it to property taxes.
The St. Peter City Council, which has four new members as of the beginning of 2020, expressed seemingly unanimous interest in utilizing a sales tax during a discussion at the council’s Jan. 21 work session. The council will officially vote at its Jan. 28 regular meeting on whether to send the city’s sales tax proposal to the Minnesota Legislature.
The city is expecting the total cost of the project for building a new fire hall to come in just over $9 million with construction beginning spring 2021 if all goes to plan.
A city has the ability to issue bond debt, which is paid for through property taxes, on a capital project without asking residents for permission through a vote. A local option sales tax, though, can be used in capital projects when a city wants to shift the burden away from just property taxes. As an example, the city of Mankato has had a half-percent sales tax in place for many years to help pay for its Civic Center.
Local options sales taxes are often used for recreational-based projects, like civic centers, parks, etc. But St. Peter City Administrator Todd Prafke believes it is well suited for the fire hall project, even if that is more of a need than a want in the community.
“This is a little bit of an unusual approach for paying for a fire hall, using sales tax,” he said at the meeting Jan. 21. “You’ll often see it for more recreational things. This is really more of a core service. It’s easy to demonstrate, in our case, that a portion of property in the community that doesn’t pay property taxes benefits from this core service.”
Gustavus Adolphus College, as an educational institution, does not pay property taxes. Same goes for the Regional Treatment Center, as that is a state entity. A sales tax, though, applies to everyone spending money within city limits, meaning not only residents contribute, but likewise in-town workers and visitors.
“To me, the sales tax is the way to go, because instead of Gustavus not paying through property taxes, suddenly we have all these students and faculty paying sales tax to help us pay for a fire hall. Instead of the sales exempt properties having no burden, they are contributing,” said Mayor Chuck Zieman.
“In my conversations, once we realize the fire hall is happening and it’s a choice between sales tax and property tax to pay, overwhelmingly, people are in favor of a sales tax, especially when you factor Gustavus and state employees and visitors helping pay,” said Councilor Brad DeVos.
For a sales tax to be put in place, the city must first get approval from the Legislature. If that is given, the city must hold a referendum, planned for November in this case, on whether to implement the tax. If the referendum passes, the tax goes in effect, and it will remain in effect until the capital project is paid for.
The city is looking at payment over 40 years, using federal dollars, rather than a traditional bonding format, because it allows for the longer payment term. If the city get the federal loan and can spread the debt over 40 years, then Administrator Prafke believes a three-quarter percent sales tax would be enough to pay for the fire hall with minimal or no assistance from property taxes. If the council instead chooses to pursue a half-cent sales tax, like Mankato, some property tax contributions would also likely be needed.
The council will be presented with detailed scenarios on each sales tax (or no sales tax) option at its Jan. 28 meeting before making a final vote.