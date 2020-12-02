Nicollet County Health and Human Services and the Minnesota Department of Health offered a free COVID-19 testing on Tuesday, Nov. 17 at the St. Peter Community Center. The positivity rate came back at 4.8%, lower than expected, and the event help will help county staff to contact trace and get individuals quarantined during a period when people tend to gather.
The idea of a mass testing is that if more people know their positive or negative status, then the county can do more contact tracing, get more people quarantined, and those individuals who are positive can take immediate precautions to avoid spreading the virus. This is especially important during the holiday season.
“Particularly, if we’re catching people who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms, we can help them identify who else they might’ve spread it to, and we can encourage them to stay home,” Sassenberg said. “More people not interacting with so many others, especially during the holiday season, can really lessen the spread.”
As of Dec. 1, Nicollet County had reported 1,645 confirmed cases, including 26 deaths. The numbers have only grown faster since the beginning of the fall, pushing Gov. Tim Walz to ask residents not to gather for Thanksgiving, a direction he'll likely repeat for Christmas time.
Vaccines are expected to reach states this month, but it will still likely be several months before they're available to the general population. That means testing events, like the one in St. Peter, are still crucial to data gathering and contact tracing at local levels.
Nicollet County Public Health Director Cassandra Sassenberg and Disease Prevention and Control Coordinator Jody Fischenich answered some of St. Peter Herald's questions on the event.
Please share any data that you can from the testing event.
Sassenberg: Our positive case rate for the testing event was 4.8%. There were 686 test completed, 33 of which were positive.
How do you think the event went?
Sassenberg: Overall, the testing event went smoothly. We were able to test more people than our planned capacity (600). We were able to limit wait times. The St. Peter Community Center proved to be a great venue for reaching local residents.
What age group do you think you saw the most?
Fischenich: We saw every age group participate — from babies to the elderly. They seemed to appreciate the convenience and the lack of barriers to testing — things like not needing insurance and not needing to have symptoms to get access to testing. Testing turned out to be a family affair and there were many instances where entire families came through.
What are your thoughts on the resulting data? How can you use that data going forward?
Sassenberg: The positivity rate was less than we would have expected. We were able to use the data to contact people who tested positive, ensuring that they have all of the information they need and the ability to isolate quickly. We were also able to assist people in identifying close contacts who should quarantine. Testing, tracing and isolating are key components to disease prevention.
How will this testing event impact Nicollet County's positive case reports?
Sassenberg: All of the results came into our case reports this weekend (Nov. 20-22). This did create an increase in our daily number of cases, though not dramatically.
Feel free to share any other message you want to get out there right now.
Fischenich: We are seeing increased COVID cases needing hospitalization at the same time our local hospitals are at capacity. We need to slow this trend. Please take the virus seriously. Mask up. Social distance. Stay home.