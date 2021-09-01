New St. Peter Police Chief Matt Grochow has quickly found that experienced officers are harder to come by now than they once were, so he’s taking advantage of the leadership he already has in the department.
The chief got permission from the City Council recently to shift one of his his patrol officer positions to patrol sergeant. As a result, the department will have 10 patrol officers, two detectives, two patrol sergeants and the chief (previously 11 patrol officers, two detectives, one patrol sergeant and the chief).
“It really relates to how young we are,” Grochow said. “We’re going through a hiring process right now to hire for my old position and for a school resource officer position. I can’t speak for what we’ll see in that process yet, but consistently the hiring process has shown a lack of experience and training.”
He further noted that a second patrol sergeant is needed to help manage the department’s busiest hours, specifically night-time.
“When I became chief, I put out a questionnaire to each officer and really asked them pointed questions: ‘How can we help you? What concerns do you have about the department?,’” Grochow said. “And all of them wanted help at night. A person who has that experience, that knowledge of procedure and policy.”
City Administrator Todd Prafke noted that the Police Department is not adding any full-time employees but just shifting one position from supervisee to supervisor. The change is estimated to add about $6,000 to the department’s budget.
“As the department continues its path toward a lot younger, and in some instances, less experienced officers, a concern and goal we have is to make sure there is enough support for those officers,” Prafke said. “… having that mentorship and the ability to call someone, talk to someone who has that high level experience can be very valuable.”
The department also recently approved the promotion of David Krzmarzick to the position of detective; Krzmarzick has been a patrol officer in St. Peter since January 2017.