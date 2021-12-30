Amid an ongoing pandemic where change has come too slowly, the St. Peter community has, somewhat quietly, seen several shifts in its fabric in 2021, specifically among its leaders.
With a city election in November, a new mayor was elected, along with three new City Council members and a few new School Board members. Earlier in the year, the city police chief retired with gratitude and the county administrator left town with little explanation.
Also at the election in November, residents agreed to a new sales tax, which will help pay for a new fire station to be built. Voters also approved an increase to the school district’s operating referendum to provide the needed funding for ample programming and curriculum.
Business development has also been in the news, with a few major employers expanding and a new restaurant moving in, plus the groundwork for a couple new downtown buildings in place.
All of this occurred at the COVID-19 pandemic continued to impact life. There was hope mid-summer the virus was slowing, but by fall new variants had caused new spreads. Life is unquestionably different than it was in winter 2020, but the disease continues to take lives, and it continues to cause division, as different people see different ways of responding.
Here are the top news topics of 2021 in St. Peter.
St. Peter is set to have a new mayor in 2022, as Shanon Nowell beat out incumbent Chuck Zieman and fellow challenger Ed Johnson in the Nov. 2 election.
According to the unofficial results from the city of St. Peter, Nowell one by a decisive margin, taking 1,023 total votes, compared to 649 for Johnson and 630 for Zieman. The latter, who has served as mayor for six years, will finish out his term through December.
“I’m just really excited about the opportunity to continue working for the city of St. Peter,” Nowell told the Herald upon hearing the news she had won the election. “I’ve loved my time on the council so far and ready to continue the good work we’ve started.”
Immediately on Nowell’s mind are projects the city has already gotten started on.
“I definitely think the fire station is going to be a big priority in the next year, and I’m really excited to deliver that for residents,” she said. “And continuing the community conversations we’ve started with different constituents in St. Peter. Hearing from them, so we know what the needs in our community are.”
Nowell was elected exactly 100 years after the city’s first (and until now only) female mayor, Lillian Cox Gault, was elected in 1921. Cox Gault is also believed to be the state of Minnesota’s first female mayor.
Throughout the country, school boards have seen an uptick in attendance and public comment, as residents have used the meetings to platform their thoughts on various issues, especially mask mandates and critical race theory.
The St. Peter School Board experienced that increased interest each time it talked about masking requirements for its schools. The district started the year by requiring all students K-12 to wear masks on school grounds. That changed in September when the board agreed, on a split vote, to eliminate the requirement for the high school. The K-8 masking requirement has remained in place since.
In its latest update before the holidays on Dec. 20, the district reported two active cases at South Elementary, two at North Elementary and four at the high school; there were none reported at early childhood or at the middle school. In total this school year, early childhood has reported 10 positive cases, South Elementary 30, North Elementary 46, SPMS 52 and SPHS 44.
The board was split in its September vote, as was the audience (largely there to speak on or hear about the masking topic), but it eventually voted 4-2 in favor of ending the mask requirement at the high school level, while continuing it at the K-8 level.
Tracy Stuewe first made a motion to end the masking requirement for all students, making it a recommendation only for K-12. However, there was some push back on that idea. Member Tim Lokensgard, who said he doesn’t like mandates but understands the need for safety, changed the motion to end the requirement for just the high school. Members Lokensgard, Stuewe, Dixon and Hager voted in favor of the change.
Board Chair Ben Leonard and member Drew Dixon voted against the measure. They both felt that the board had already established guidelines for ending the requirement — lower COVID-19 community transmission and a very small number of positive cases in the district — and those guidelines have not been met. The administration, including Superintendent Bill Gronseth, did not recommend any changes to the masking requirement Sept. 20.
Residents of St. Peter chose to pay for a new fire station with a sales tax.
In a citywide referendum Nov. 2, voters overwhelming voted in favor of the sales tax — 1,968 yes votes to 295 no votes. The sales tax should help prevent property owners from footing the bill for a new fire station and instead spread the cost out to all of those who make purchases in St. Peter city limits.
A city is not required to ask for permission before bonding for a facility project, as it has the authority to levy the dollars through increased property taxes. City leaders, Fire Department leaders and elected officials have concluded that the near 100-year-old fire station in downtown St. Peter does not meet the standards of today, and a new facility is crucial to the fire service’s future.
What the city does need permission for is a sales tax. With the state Legislature’s approval, which St. Peter received in 2021, a city can ask residents whether they’d like to institute a sales tax in their community, in order to help pay for a special project.
The sales tax proposed for St. Peter is a half-cent to every dollar, the same as the one instituted in Mankato currently to help pay for the civic center there. In this case, city leaders believe the money raised from the sales tax would be enough to completely cover the annual cost of the first station construction over the next 40 years (or less). In the event that a sales tax did not raise the full amount needed for a given year, the remaining cost would be levied through property taxes.
The City Council is now just a month or so away from soliciting bids from contractors to begin development of the new station, to be located at the intersection of Sunrise and Broadway. But before construction is underway, the council first needs to approve a final design and financing plan in early 2022. The updated design was met with positive feedback by the City Council after staff delivered the plans for review at a Dec. 2 work session.
Nicollet County officially parted ways with both its county administrator and its human resources director in April; no reason for the changes were disclosed publicly.
The Board of Commissioners approved, at a special meeting April 1, a separation agreement with former County Administrator Ryan Krosch and the resignation of former Human Resources Director Jamie Haefner. The county told the St. Peter Herald that Krosch’s last working day in the county was March 23, and Haefner’s was March 25. Krosch’s final annual salary was $154,774 and Haefner’s was $111,706.
According to the terms of a separation agreement, Krosch, who had accumulated about 198 hours vacation and 388 hours of sick leave, was to be paid out $43,612 for those benefits. He also will be paid his regular salary for a period of six months (until Sept. 23, 2021), and receive continued health and dental benefits until he obtains new employment or for 12 months, whichever is less.
As part of the agreement, Krosch also agreed to release and waive the county from any and all manner of legal action. The agreement also notes that it should not be considered an admission of wrongdoing on the part of Krosch or the county or any of its employees, officials or agents.
It stated, “Pursuant to (Minnesota Statute), the specific reason for this agreement is to resolve the employment relationship in an expeditious and amicable fashion.”
Those final working days came after a closed meeting March 18 “for preliminary consideration of allegations or charges against individuals subject to the board’s authority”; the specific allegations/charges and individuals discussed at that March 18 meeting were not disclosed.
After interviews Wednesday, Aug. 18, the Board of Commissioners deliberated and ultimately decided to select Mandy Landkamer as the new county administrator. The other finalist was Polk County Administrator Chuck Whiting.
Landkamer previously served as the interim county administrator and Property and Public Services director for Nicollet County. She has also served as their Environmental Services director and has been employed with Nicollet County for over 13 years.
It wasn’t the right time for St. Peter Police Chief Matt Peters to retire. It wasn’t the right time two months later either. Or four months after that. Eventually, he just had to pick a date, or rather, she had to.
“My wife, JoEllen, and I have spent a bit over a year agonizing over what to do, and finally I came to the realization that there is never a right time or best time to retire,” Peters said. “You just have to pick a date, and my wife just kind of picked one, and said ‘This should be the day.’ And I said ‘Thank you!’”
Peters announced his retirement from the head of the St. Peter Police Department effective May 3, 2021. Peters served as police chief for the city since October 1998 and was in law enforcement since 1977.
For Peters, it was just a matter of letting go.
“I’ve been in this business for over 40 years, and it’s very hard to retire, because I know how much there is to be done in what is a fight against crime and a fight to keep people safe, but also, that will never end,” Peters said.
The city of St. Peter’s new police chief is anything but new in town.
Detective Matt Grochow, who was selected as the next police chief by the city after an interview process that included public feedback, will take up his new position in early July. At 49 years old, he has spent his entire life in St. Peter, and many in the community will know his face and possibly even his personality. A post on the St. Peter Herald Facebook page announcing the new chief racked up 87 comments, all of which shared positive sentiments toward Grochow.
Nicollet County Public Health got started on vaccinating the local community for COVID-19 in March 2021.
“So far, it has gone well, just slower than we had hoped, based on the supply we’ve received,” said Nicollet County Public Health Director Cassandra Sassenberg on the vaccination process at the time.
Sassenberg said, at the time, the county has no timeline for getting the majority of the community vaccinated, as it is completely dependent on supply and demand. The state of Minnesota had not received ample doses at that point, and it was expected to take many months. Leaders, however, were hoping supply would arrive at a faster rate soon.
The supply did start coming more quickly, and by the end of April, many in the over 18 population had been vaccinated. And by summer, rates were down, restrictions were largely lifted, and events were taking place again.
However, Delta and now Omicron variants then caused new spikes in the fall and winter. The numbers, including deaths from the disease, are up again, but the restrictions are not back for the most part. It’s created something of a philosophical question in society, as people wonder whether quality of life should be sacrificed, in order to stem the impact of the virus.
At the moment, the message from health care leaders is to get vaccinated and boosted, if possible, stay home when sick and wear masks when possible. Many are still taking that guidance, but others are pushing back. Once again, we enter a new year with uncertainty over the pandemic.
There was some positive growth within the business community in St. Peter in 2021.
It was music to the ears of the community when it was announced that Minnesota Wing King would take over the old Hobber’s Hwy. 99 Bar and Grill space in May. After 10 years of serving up wings concession style, Minnesota Wing King owner Sean McCasey had no concern about working in a small kitchen. And while he still has to do that at his brand new restaurant just outside St. Peter, the customers he and his team serve will enjoy a large seating space, indoors and outdoors.
“A storefront quickly became the goal as we expanded into more of a restaurant menu,” McCasey, a Lonsdale resident, said of his business’s journey to this point. “There are challenges with a mobile business, from staffing to just getting stuff to and from. It’s always been a goal to get a home base and a chance to expand our menu and all that.”
Meanwhile, some of St. Peter’s larger businesses underwent growth in 2021 or set up for growth in 2022.
Jaraff Industries underwent a major takeover, as a larger company took ownership of the family-run business in October. Jarraff leaders announced that the business, located on the north end of St. Peter, was acquired by Prinoth Group. Jarraff, founded in 1979 and run by two generations of the Boyum family, manufactures heavy equipment for right-of-way maintenance, land clearing and tree care. Prinoth Group, part of the larger HTI (High Technology Industries) Group, is one of the world’s leading producers of snow groomers, tracked vehicles and vegetation management vehicles and equipment. The Jarraff equipment fits well in the Prinoth profile.
Despite Prinoth’s worldwide presence (major facilities in North America, Italy and Germany and over 3,800 employees total) and wide range of products, CEO Alessandro Ferrari said the company has every intention of keeping Jarraff in St. Peter, and the facilities there could even grow.
Creation Technologies, meanwhile, plans to get bigger. The business, which currently employs about 250 people at its St. Peter location, is hoping that number will be more like 300 by fall 2022, as the business nearly doubles its current facility in northwest St. Peter.
Creation General Manager John Makela confirmed the company’s expansion plans in October this year, saying they want to add just under 40,000 square feet to the manufacturing floor. The entire Creation facility is presently about 50,000 square feet, including 37,000 for manufacturing and 13,000 for offices and meeting rooms. So, in total, the facility will be near 90,000 square feet.
A new development in downtown St. Peter is officially off the ground after a ceremony in early December.
The development, located at the intersection of Minnesota Avenue and Grace Street, consists of two three-story buildings, each with apartments on the upper two levels and with commercial spaces in the lower level. The apartment complexes will be known as Rök Lofts. Developers are eyeing completion by June 2022.
Leaders on this project include president, broker and owner of Coldwell Banker Commercial Fisher Group, David Schooff, and 19-year St. Peter resident Matt Borowy, owner of Bright Pixel Design. Borowy, a designer and architect who is a partner in a development project for the first time, came up with the design plan. The buildings, which would be filled by 34 apartments (one bedroom and two bedroom) and businesses below, are expected to blend in with the existing downtown.
The developers are not yet revealing what plans they have for tenants in the commercial spaces, but they are negotiating with some possible clients now.
In October, the St. Peter City Council agreed to some incentives for the project.
In addition to selling Municipal Parking Lot No. 5, located at the intersection of Minnesota Avenue and Grace Street, for $1, the City Council Oct. 25 agreed to establish a Tax Increment Financing district to help pay for development. Shannon Sweeney, of David Drown Associates, told the council that the TIF would allow the city to capture the increase in property taxes that the development creates and pay some of that back to the developers to help negate the cost.
The incentive is capped at 14 years or $1.5 million. After that, the city, Nicollet County and St. Peter School District will receive the full annual property tax payments.
If a major challenge for the new CEO of a small hospital is to gain the trust of its staff, then Paula Meskan can consider one box already checked.
Meskan, who officially started as the chief executive officer of River’s Edge Hospital and Clinic in St. Peter Tuesday, March 9, is in familiar territory, despite the new title. She worked at the hospital as nursing manager, nursing director, and finally chief nursing officer for the last 12 years.
The 51-year-old, born and raised in Morristown and now a resident of Waterville, has 30 total years experience in the health care industry.
It wasn’t until the last couple years that Meskan even imagined herself in this position, though.
“I really never saw myself down that path; it wasn’t anything I anticipated happening in my career,” Meskan said. But when the hospital lost its long-time CEO George Rohrich in early 2020 and entered a leadership transition period, Meskan started to realize her capabilities, and after things didn’t work out with the hospital’s first replacement for Rohrich, an external candidate, she understood her strengths.
“I think 12 years at this facility, with this organization, is something I can bring to the table, something I’ve brought to the table,” Meskan said. “Knowing the history of this organization, how we’ve grown and how we can continue that.”
Businesses everywhere dealt with significant supply and labor shortages in 2021.
Regarding supplies, retail businesses said they weren’t able to quickly and efficiently get the products they needed onto shelves; manufacturers weren’t able to get micro-chips and materials needed to create the parts; and grocers and restaurants struggled to get the good they’d normally serve.
Meanwhile, every kind of business seemed to be struggling to add and keep workers, a problem anticipated to leak into 2022, even as local, state and federal governments attempt to address the issue.