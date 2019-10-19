An 18-year-old woman from St. Peter was killed in a crash Thursday night, according to the St. Paul Police Department.
Sulekha M. Abdi, 18, of St. Peter, was reportedly ejected from the vehicle she was in and died on the scene. Three other persons involved in the two-car crash sustained critical injuries and two more received non-life threatening injuries.
The St. Peter School District said Abdi briefly enrolled in the district during the 2018-19 school year but was not enrolled for 2019-20.
According to a release from the St. Paul Police Department, people began calling 911 at about 6:25 p.m. to alert dispatchers to the head-on crash, which occurred where Lower Afton Road meets Morningside Circle. Officers rushed to the scene and found several good Samaritans attempting to help the injured.
St. Paul Fire medics arrived on scene and began transporting the injured to hospitals.
Preliminary information indicates that a white Pontiac G6 carrying six people turned west onto Lower Afton Road from Morningside Circle and crashed head-on with a red Pontiac G6 carrying two people that was traveling east in the eastbound lane.
A man and woman in the eastbound vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators are working to determine who was driving the white vehicle, which is believed to have turned west onto Lower Afton Road, and whether drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.
No arrests have been made as of Thursday night, and the case remains under investigation.