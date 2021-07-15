A St. Peter man committed as mentally ill and dangerous was accused of escaping while on provisional discharge.
Joel Benjamin McCarley, 34, received a warrant for his arrest for a felony charge of escape while on pass status or provisional discharge.
McCarley was granted a provisional discharge to stay at an adult foster home in St. Peter. He had left the foster home on July 2, but reportedly did not return by the required time of 9 p.m. Law enforcement received a report of his escape on July 7. An employee of the foster home told police that McCarley was recently upset that his case manager denied his request to visit his mother’s house.