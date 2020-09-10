A St. Peter man is accused of punching and suffocating a victim in a domestic dispute.
Cody Wayne Hall, 28, of St. Peter, is charged with felony domestic assault by strangulation, gross misdemeanor domestic assault, misdemeanor domestic assult, and two felony fifth degree drug charges. The drug charges were related to drugs and drug paraphernalia found in the residence where Hall was arrested.
A witness called in law enforcement over the alleged physical altercation between Hall and the victim. The victim reportedly answered the door holding a knife in their hand, which the officer took into his possession. Hall was observed to have multiple injuries and blood on their body.
Hall was reportedly found shirtless, covered in blood and various cuts and scratches. The officer reported that Hally’s eyes were bloodshot and glossy. Hall reportedly admitted to having consumed alcohol.
Moving through the residence, the officer found multiple items of drug paraphernalia in the living room. And in Hall’s room, the officer reportedly found multiple prescription pill bottles, a marijuana grinder and a broken glass container. Officers applied for a search warrant based on those findings, and the search turned up more paraphernalia, along with marijuana wax.
In an interview, the victim said, according to the complaint, that Hall had started drinking around 3:30 p.m. that day and has passed out around 10 p.m. that night. When the victim went to turn off the television, a verbal argument began between the victim and Hall. The victim said Hall then tripped the victim down to the floor and punched the victim in the face with a closed fist. The victim said Hall then covered the victim’s mouth and pinched their nose, causing the victim to be unable to breathe.
The victim said Hall put his entire fist in their mouth to prevent them from screaming, and the officer reportedly observed broken blood vessels inside the victim’s mouth. The victim eventually got away and reportedly screamed for the witness to call 911.