The city of St. Peter has provided an initial response to a set of policing recommendations from a local group of advocates, but with long-time Chief Matt Peters retiring, nationwide law enforcement data collection changing and other nearby communities making similar considerations, leaders are biding their time before taking any considerable actions.
The St. Peter/Greater Mankato Policing Coalition wrote policy change recommendations to the cities of St. Peter, North Mankato and Mankato after a four-part policing series in 2020 sponsored by local civil rights and racial justice groups, including Greater Mankato Diversity Council, ACLU Mankato, NAACP Mankato, B.E.A.M., YWCA Mankato, CADA and Indivisible St. Peter/Greater Mankato. Those recommendations presented to the council on Feb. 16 included five policies for all three cities, plus three specific to Mankato.
It’s up those cities’ governing bodies what to do with the recommendations.
“My suggestion is that, as you transition in leadership and the other entities talk about this same report, there will be opportunities to discuss this further,” City Administrator Todd Prafke told the St. Peter City Council at a goal session March 29. “It probably takes a bit more time to make something work out. I think it’s certainly something that, from a policy perspective, can be worth more discussion.”
Councilors were receptive to that slow and steady approach.
“I like that plan,” said Councilor Emily Bruflat. “I think it’s really important that we do discuss this and keep the conversation going. I would like to see a policy developed, but I’m also OK with collaborating, and I’m OK with seeing how the next months go.”
Some on the council, including Mayor Chuck Zieman, do not want to give much weight, if any, to the recommendations from the policing coalition, due to a lack of trust in the group’s intentions. At the goal session, Zieman noted a story he heard from a minority couple that attended one of the coalition’s meetings, who he was told had a negative experience with the group and was made to feel unsafe.
“So maybe, this group should look at themselves first, instead of trying to instill their overall values on other people,” the mayor said. “It’s not that any of (these recommendations) aren’t needed, but I really have an issue with the group that brought it to us. Indivisible calling themselves a partisan group – give me a break.”
Councilor Keri Johnson said she attended three of the coalition’s four meetings, and she did not personally see that occur. However, she understood why some on the council don’t want to put too much weight on the recommendations from a single group, and she expressed a desire for the city to move forward on community conversations, in order to get a wider perspective.
“I really like putting attention and focus on these listening sessions, because if we do it right, we can really get a good feel for where our community is at,” Johnson said.
Recommendations
While Prafke recommended that the council hold off on any immediate significant action, he did provide responses to each of the policing group’s recommendations. The responses ranged from ‘The city is already doing that’ to ‘This is something worth considering.’
One recommendation is for the city to hose community-wide listening sessions, which has actually been planned for a few years. COVID-19 halted those plans, but with a seeming light at the end of the pandemic tunnel in sight, those conversations are back on the radar.
The coalition also encouraged the city to make greater use of its board and commissions, especially the Civil Service Commission. The coalition recommended a more robust role for the commission in hiring and promotion, plus complaint review and disciplinary action for the Police Department. Prafke said the city’s current procedures on those issues aligns with Minnesota Statute, and it would be difficult to move away from that.
The coalition also encouraged the city to more actively recruit people of color and non-English speaking residents to boards and commissions, so their voices can be more readily heard. While Prafke said the city already works on this, staff is always open to more and better suggestions on how to do it effectively.
The Civil Service Commission currently only meets on an “as-needed basis” and the coalition encouraged meetings to take place more regularly. Councilor Shanon Nowell agreed with that recommendation.
“A stagnant system is often an unhealthy system,” she said. “I think regular discussion can lead to innovation and good ideas.”
A bigger recommendation from the coalition was for the Police Department to collect perceived race data. City Attorney Jim Brandt indicated this is something that can legally be done, but it’s a matter of how best to do it.
“You can collect it. It’s a matter of it becoming public data at some point,” Brandt said. “There are certain rules related to investigative data being released before a certain time. I also think it would be a challenge for your officers to do that kind of collection in some situations. So yeah, you can collect it, but you have to be careful about how the data is utilized and how you get it.”
Prafke’s recommendation was to take the suggestion seriously, but hold off — one, because there are other neighboring communities considering the same recommendation, and two, because new nationwide reporting systems are going into place for law enforcement soon, which may impact data collection. The council did not argue.
“I understand the point of this; if you have no data, there could be a problem that you don’t even know to address,” Johnson said. “But I do think it should be something tackled or thought about and discussed with the other area agencies.”
The other big recommendation from the coalition was to eliminate or reduce the school resource officer position in St. Peter. The city and school district currently have a partnership, which allows for the operations of two SROs at the school district. There is an increasing nationwide debate on the role of these officers, but Prafke noted that their purpose in larger cities is certainly different than in a community like St. Peter.
Councilors expressed a desire to meet with the School Board to discuss the topic and see if there is really a need for two officers and/or what might be worth changing.