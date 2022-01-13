Amid an increasing spread of COVID-19 infections among students and staff, St. Peter Public Schools converted the Jan. 13 school day into an at-home flexible learning day.
The flexible learning day is followed by a teacher work day Friday. Teachers will utilize the work day for prep time, but students will have the full day off. Students will also have Monday off for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Superintendent Bill Gronseth wrote in an announcement Wednesday that the flexible learning day was timed to give students five consecutive days out of the classroom to hopefully curb the spread of positive COVID cases.
By Wednesday, infections totaled over 50 cases among students and staff, wrote Gronseth. Approximately half the cases were at St. Peter High School, 12 were detected at St. Peter Middle School and five to six cases were reported at each elementary school.
"We hadn't planned on doing a flexible learning day today, but we were seeing a significant increase in COVID cases among students and staff. We had over 20 new cases yesterday," said Gronseth in an interview. "Knowing that we already had a four day weekend because Friday is a teacher work day already planned and Monday is an MLK Day holiday — with so many staff and students out we thought it best to create a five day separation for folks and hopefully get on top of cases in our schools and the community."
St. Peter Public Schools isn't the only Minnesota district struggling with absences amid the Omicron surge. In the past week, schools in Minneapolis, St. Paul, Shakopee, Farmington and Minnetonka transitioned into temporary distance learning models to curb the spread.
Currently, St. Peter students and staff are scheduled to return to the building on Tuesday. The school district has no plans to implement distance learning. However, Gronseth said distance learning is an option on the table if needed.
"We're really hoping to avoid going to distance learning. We know in-person learning works best and we want to protect that as much as we can," said Gronseth. "If taking a shorter break will allow us to stay in school for the long run, that's what we want to try to do."
The move covers the entire school district, including St. Peter Early Childhood, South Elementary, North Elementary, St. Peter Middle School, Saint Peter High School, Rock Bend and Hoffmann Learning Center.
However, middle school and high school students were still permitted to attend extracurricular activities. Community Education swimming lessons will also continue as planned on Thursday and Saturday.
"When we have activities like practices and things, it's a contained group of students. It's not the 2,000 students we have during the school day," said Gronseth.
Unlike a day off from school, students were still expected to perform classwork on the flexible learning day.
PreK teachers sent flexible learning BINGO sheets home with children, assigning preschool friendly learning activities at-home. Families and teachers could communicate throughout the day on online learning programs like Homeroom or Seesaw or by call and email.
South and North Elementary School learners were assigned learning tasks over their Seesaw accounts and could connect with teachers over phone, email or Google Meet. Middle and High School teachers assigned work to their students over Google Classrooms and were available to answer questions through Google Classroom or email.