When the coronavirus pandemic started impacting Minnesota, and the orders started coming for businesses to shut down or alter services, most needed some time to process and rationalize. For the team at the St. Peter Area Chamber of Commerce, there was no time to take it all in; work needed to get done.
"We immediately thought ‘This is an opportunity to support businesses, organizations, all the members and non-members,'" Chamber Executive Director Ed Lee said.
Since that time, the Chamber has led or partnered on a number of initiatives to keep the business community flowing and the greater community connected. Whether it's working with the city to create and communicate resources, like the emergency micro loan program, or partnering with restaurants and bars to offer Bingo cards with takeout and delivery orders, the Chamber has pushed to keep St. Peter a community where business happens.
A lot of small shops and service providers are struggling right now, but Lee said he hasn't heard yet of any permanent closures, and he expects the community will rebound in a big way when a sense of normalcy returns.
"I think we have every reason to believe that we’re going to come out of this really strong when we do, but it’s just that uncertainty around knowing when," Lee said. "But there is money out there that people can spend and want to spend; that’s going to fuel the economy, and it’s going to take off. I believe it in my heart that that’s what is going to happen."
Keep them connected
The first goal of the Chamber team, after the stay-at-home orders were announced, was to ensure everyone who needed resources knew where to find them.
"Right away, we wanted to create connections to resources — not just the CDC website, but organizations like the Small Business Development Center in Mankato, voices from people who can answer questions. One of our partners, Greater Mankato Growth, has been fantastic; they’ve leveraged some things we probably can’t, so we’ve leaned on them," Lee said.
The Chamber has tried to be an always available resource in town, specifically for business owners.
"We’ve tried to be available during business hours, and even non-business hours via email," Lee said. "So when people are filling out an application, we can answer the easy questions. And we direct people to our bankers, attorneys, advisors that can answer the tougher questions. But it’s just having a number people can call just to have a starting point."
Another effort the Chamber immediately pursued was to create an online business hub, where residents can see what businesses are open and what they're offering. That can be found at www.stpeterchamber.com/our-community/covidbusiness. The Chamber has asked for businesses to send in updates, but staff has also been scouring social media to find the updates themselves.
Lee found himself driving all across town in the early weeks, grabbing photos from restaurant and bar workers to help get the word out for everyone that businesses were still operating.
"We’re trying to support members and non-members, because we’re all in this together," Lee said.
More recent efforts include a virtual happy hour, which Lee said has usually involved just five to 10 participants, who wanted to gather over Zoom and talk freely. He noted that a personal finance worker and a banker have attended every session, and the guest have had a chance to pick their brains.
"They're asking each other questions every week that are really pretty valuable," Lee said.
Then came Cheesy Bingo. Through Chamber efforts, many restaurants and bars in St. Peter are including Bingo cards with pickup and delivery orders. Then on Fridays, residents can join the Bingo session on the Chamber Facebook page for a chance to win Chamber Bucks.
The weekly event has proven popular, as some 50 devices (most with multiple people) have tuned in each week to participate. The callers each Friday are local celebrities, like John and Tamara Mayer, of Patrick's, and Wally Boyer, of Jake's Pizza.
The Chamber spends about $100 per week on the Bingo game, according to Lee: "We’re supported with membership dues, so we want those dollars to be working all the time."
Response to come
Nutter Clothing in St. Peter has stayed open with limited hours (8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to noon Saturday), due to its dry cleaning service making it essential. But the impacts of the pandemic have still cut business by some 80%, owner Scott Doby estimated.
"Nobody is going anywhere," he said. "You don’t have any functions to buy clothing and to wear it for. We’ve sold some things for weddings and funerals and things like that, but not much else."
The feeling that best describes the situation, Doby said, is frustration with the unknown, though he noted he understands the need for preventative measures. Through all this, he believes the efforts and support from organizations like the Chamber, along with the city, are crucial for the business community.
"I think it’s a boost to the community," he said. "In general, it helps out financially. Everybody is in the same boat, so we’re all kind of pulling together."
For Lee at the Chamber, the feeling is hopefulness, though he has plenty concerns, too.
"Cash position — available cash on hand — is huge," he said. "The businesses that have some cash on hand and can weather the storm are going to get through this. But the ones that don’t have as good of cash positions are in danger. The city of St. Peter and the Chamber are working behind the scenes to look for anyone in a particularly difficult position."
He also noted that some businesses don't qualify for the loans available right now, while other businesses are struggling to get employees back from furlough, as the current unemployment benefits can compensate them better than the businesses can. Chamber and city staff continue to look for ways to help those businesses.
Regardless, Lee is optimistic for how St. Peter will respond when the time comes.
"People are going to be tired of the cabin fever and the quarantines, and they want to get out there and get their lives back to normal," he said. "That means recreation spending and spending on necessities again."
Doby agrees.
The St. Peter business community will respond. There is no question," he said. "We always tend to evolve and go forward. And it may not look the same, but we all evolve as a community, a state, a nation, a world. There will just be a better outcome."