After allegedly finding cocaine in the possession of a passenger on a traffic stop, a Nicollet County Sherrif’s deputy was able to use cell phones found in the vehicle to track down an alleged drug dealer.
Anothony Dawayne Hibbler, 39, of Minnesota Lake, the man reportedly found with cocaine in his possession, was charged with eight counts related to drug sale and possession. He pled guilty to a third degree drug sale charge and the seven other charges were dismissed. He was sentenced to three days in jail and five years of probation.
Megan Jo Schauer, 30, of St. Peter, who was reportedly on the other end of the text messages from Hibbler, was charged with aiding and abetting drug sale in the third degree and fourth degree, both felonies. She pled guilty and was convicted of the third degree charge; the fourth degree charge was dismissed. She was sentenced to 300 days in jail.
According to the complaint, the sheriff deputy pulled over a vehicle with dark tinted windows. In the passenger seat was a man allegedly found to have several plastic baggies with cocaine inside. The baggies were later tested and found positive for the presence of cocaine, and several were found to weigh about 3.5 grams, a common weight for a street sale.
While searching the vehicle, the deputy also noticed several cell phones in the center console, which were going off frequently during the stop. Two days after the stop, the deputy was able to obtain a warrant to search the cell phones in the vehicle.
The investigating deputy reportedly observed a conversation between the person found in possession of cocaine and a person listed in the phone as “Megan S”. The number was tracked to Schauer. A review of the alleged text message conversations between Hibbler and Schauer found information about alleged drug deals and drug sale operations.
In an interview with the investigator, Schauer reportedly admitted to “helping other people get cocaine from Hibbler.”