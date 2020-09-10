Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 32 WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN AND CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA. * WHEN...UNTIL 7 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FROST ADVISORY MEANS THAT WIDESPREAD FROST IS EXPECTED. SENSITIVE OUTDOOR PLANTS MAY BE KILLED IF LEFT UNCOVERED. &&