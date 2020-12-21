In this season of the pandemic, people need a positive diversion wherever they can find it, and residents of communities like Cleveland, St. Peter and Le Center are providing.
Cleveland
Three homeowners — Rick Lloyd and Renee Koch, Mike and Lathea Sargent, and Fred Danner — have transformed Washington Street in Cleveland into "Griswold Lane."
The parade of Christmas lights from home to home gives even the eponymous Clark Griswold from "Christmas Vacation" a run for his money. Each home carries its own unique spin on Christmas decorating. The Sargent's home has been nicknamed the "Hallmark House" by Koch for their elegant display of white lights adorning their home.
Lloyd and Koch each aim for a more kitschy Christmas with a parade of Santas, reindeer, snowmen, penguins and every lawn decoration imaginable. Colored lights are projected onto the house, and speakers play classic Christmas carols in the evening. On the Danner home, passersby can read a large sign welcoming travelers to Griswold Lane and even a stoplight decorated in red bulbs with permission from the city of Cleveland.
Visitors can also see the Tree of Christmas Past by the stop sign. The tree is put up by Danner every year for people to leave ornaments commemorating their lost loved ones. After the Christmas season, Danner saves the ornaments so that when the next Christmas rolls around people can come back to pick up their ornament and be reminded of what they wrote.
Danner usually purchases a live evergreen tree for the stop, but with the COVID-19 pandemic souring spirits, Lloyd and Koch decided to surprise him by purchasing an artificial tree to put out on the lot, spreading around some of their own decorations.
"There was a bunch of stuff that made him say 'Bah, humbug' this year," said Koch. "So we said, 'We're going to show you. We're going to make your house look a little bit more pleasant.' And he got out of his funk and started putting up decorations too."
Spreading Christmas cheer is what the display is all about for Koch and Lloyd, and it's what has motivated this Cleveland neighborhood to carry on the tradition for 15 years.
"It's so fun to watch," said Lloyd. "The kids press up against the window as they're driving by. That's what it's all about."
Griswold Lane took shape after a light display Lloyd and Koch visited in Mankato was canceled. Determined to create his own light exhibition, Lloyd declared "Step back, Mr. Griswold is here." True to his word, Lloyd got to work creating an extravagant light display with his neighbors.
Others have joined in on the tradition over the years. In the beginning, Cleveland resident Larry Johnson decorated his home with the rest of the neighborhood before his death. There's also a neighbor who joins in across the street with a simple sign that reads "Ditto."
Koch and Lloyd jump at the chance to add to their display. Many of the decorations in their yard are items neighbors, family and friends planned to throw out before Koch and Lloyd intervened.
"It's all kind of a mishmash of what you didn't want, we'll take," said Koch. "What you didn't want, we'll take and you've got a lot more room than we have, so we're going to move into your yard too."
Le Center
Clark Griswold's infamous light display has also served as an inspiration for the Simon family in Le Center. Christmas Vacation is an all-time favorite movie for Phil Simon, so it's little wonder that he, his wife Lisa and his nine year-old son Ben won the top spot in the Le Center Chamber of Commerce House Decorating Contest.
Taking a top spot alongside second-place winners Cassie and Matt Vlasak at 341 W. Sharon St. and third-place winners Shannon and Kevin Holicky at 435 Rolling Hills Dr., the Simon home on 620 Rosewood Lane was a sight to see. Christmas decorations cover practically every inch of the house inside and out. Multi-colored bulbs wrap around the home, while the trees are wrapped in blue lights shine for thousands of feet. At the top of the roof, Santa can be seen going in and out of the chimney.
The full display was a month-long task requiring the Simon family to rent a lift to get the lights onto the roof and the trees. Lisa took care of the decorations on the ground, while Ben helped his dad string up the lights up high to create the grand dispay.
"We try to spread the Christmas spirit. We're big believers in that," said Phil. "We want to make everybody happy. It's nice to see people enjoy it."
The family has always been big on decorating, but it wasn't until the past few years that they started decorating from the bottom of the house to the top of the trees. Their efforts have earned them three contest wins in the past four years.
"Every year, we add a little bit more and a little bit more," said Phil.
The display even extends into the backyard where the hockey rink is dazzled in a ring of bulbs. Ben is an active hockey player, so the rink stands out as his favorite part of the lights.
"It's a two-purpose thing," said Ben. "It's for decorating and also for skating and hockey."
St. Peter
Bob and Joann Witty, 86 and 85, have brought joy to their neighbors every Christmas season for more than 40 years with an elaborate lighting display in their yard at 475 Union Street in St. Peter. In the attraction grows over the years with new additions.
"We kept adding something every year, and people got to liking it," Bob said. "We've had a lot of traffic coming by who've noticed., more than maybe other years. It brightens up things for people. A little joy about now is good."
This year they added about a half dozen reindeer and Christmas trees.
Other highlights of the menagerie include their famous helicopter on the roof with Santa Claus driving that can be seen from far away, the sequence lighted Santa's sleigh on the roof, motorcycles and cars, a hockey player, Santa and Mrs. Claus on a sleigh and Elves at the North Pole, snowmen, angels, candles, all lit up with a variety of lights. The entire display is surrounded by miniature lighted soldiers that can be made to look like they're marching.
In its second year, the centerpiece, is a nativity scene with an entrance gate archway saying Happy Holidays.
"We used to fill the trees, too," Bob said. "We had 10,000 to 15,000 more lights. But I can't do that anymore. I used to get on a high step ladder with a pole and put 'em up there. It's tough to do now.""
"We like the religious part of Christmas," said Bob, who is a member of Sunrise Assembly of God. "That's what Christmas is all about. People everywhere are putting their trust in everything but God, but we put our faith in God because he can answer all of these problems. He's real. He lives within me. I've invited him in a born-again Christian experience."
It takes days of work to set up the display which covers almost a quarter of a block. They set it up on Thanksgiving and turn it off and start taking it down about the first of the year.
"Every year, when I bring the lights out, I need to do repairs," Bob said. "Little wires in the bulbs break. Now they're mostly LED which helps in the bill. They're 70 to 80 percent cheaper to operate."
Neighbors along the street have started to follow the Wittys' lead and have expanded their own light displays, proving the holiday spirit is contagious.