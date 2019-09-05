The 2019 St. Peter Back to School Backpack Challenge was enough to equip 550 St. Peter students with backpacks and school supplies.
The Friends of Learn Back to School Project Committee was able to provide the supplies, thanks to donations from community businesses, organizations and individuals. The St. Peter Lions Club, St. Peter Kiwanis Club, the Mankato Clinic Foundation, the Salvation Army, The Schmidt Foundation, the Nicollet Foundation and the Mayo Clinic Foundation all provided grant donations.
St. Peter High School football players helped to unload supplies, so the committee and sponsoring organizations could pack the backpacks. The bags were given away at various businesses and churches across town.