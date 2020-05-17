The coronavirus pandemic continues to make an impact on a local level, as Nicollet County Public Health confirmed Sunday that two more Nicollet County residents died from COVID-19, making four total.
While the Minnesota Department of Health reported 37 confirmed cases (and only three deaths) in the county, as of Sunday, Nicollet County’s Health and Human Services Director, Cassandra Sassenberg said many cases have not yet been counted and will be added on soon. She further noted, "The numbers reported for Nicollet County will increase sizably during the upcoming week."
“Nicollet County is experiencing a considerable increase in confirmed cases of COVID-19,” Sassenberg said. “This week, we became aware of many new cases, and unfortunately lost two individuals to the virus. Our hearts go out to the family members of those who passed away. These losses serve as an additional reminder that we cannot forget the importance of doing our part to slow the virus.”
As COVID-19 continues to spread in Minnesota, local Public Health officials are encouraging residents to do what they can to keep each other safe, especially those most vulnerable. The expiration of the stay-at-home Order on May 18 allows for additional movement outside our homes. However, Public Health encourage the following:
Limit your movement in the community beyond essential needs.
If socializing with other people, remember the importance of staying more than 6 feet away from them and in groups of less than 10.
Wear cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies). These help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others.
Donate cloth face coverings to be distributed to local congregate living facilities and day care facilities. Just one of many area options, Nicollet County Health and Human Services has a donation bin located at 622 South Front Street in St. Peter.
Cover your coughs and sneezes with your elbow or sleeve, or a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands afterwards.
Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom or before eating. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
Avoid touching your face – especially your eyes, nose and mouth – with unwashed hands.
Stay home if you have cold- or flu-like symptoms for ten days after your illness onset or three days after your fever resolves without fever-reducing medicine and avoid close contact with people who are sick.
If you need assistance finding food, paying housing bills or other essential services, dial 2-1-1, 651-291-0211 or 1-800-543-7709 or Text ‘MNCOVID’ to 898211 and a certified community resource specialist from the United Way will help to locate available resources in your area. If you are in need of support or resources related to COVID-19, call 507-934-8550 to speak with a Nicollet County staff member.