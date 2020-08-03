A man was allegedly found with over 34 grams of methamphetamine and over 23 grams of marijuana, according to a recent drug task force release.
On July 29, agents with the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force executed a search warrant at the apartment complex at 241 N. Webster St. in Kasota. Leading up to that date, agents were conducting an ongoing narcotics investigation involving Curt Cermak, 38.
Through the investigation, agents learned that Cermak was selling methamphetamine from his apartment. This led to obtaining a search warrant for the apartment, Cermak’s person, and Cermak’s vehicle. Upon execution of the search warrant at the apartment, agents made contact with Curt Cermak and his wife.
Agents subsequently located various items of evidence inside the apartment, according to the release. Some of the items located and seized include: glass pipes and bongs used to ingest methamphetamine, two digital scales with meth residue on each, various clean small “gem” baggies commonly used to package controlled substances, a zip baggie which contained a substantial amount of suspected methamphetamine, a zip baggie containing suspected marijuana, a suspected THC cartridge, and indications of occupancy by the Cermaks.
The zip baggie with suspected methamphetamine later tested positive and weighed 34.11 grams without packaging. The zip baggie with suspected marijuana later tested positive and weighed 23.91 grams with packaging. Agents also seized approximately $9,000.
Curt Cermak was arrested and later interviewed by agents. Cermak admitted during a post-Miranda interview that he was selling large amounts of methamphetamine on a regular basis. It is believed, through Cermak’s own statements, that he sold an estimated ½-pound to 1 pound of methamphetamine over the past two months.
Cermak admitted that the methamphetamine located inside his apartment was not for personal use and was intended to be sold to make extra money. The street value of the methamphetamine located in Cermak’s residence is approximately $3,500. The street value of 1 pound of methamphetamine, when broken down to street level amounts, is approximately $45,000.
CRDVOTF agents were assisted by the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office.