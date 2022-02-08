Dr. Andrea Sperl has taken the idea of helping pets in the area to the next level. Sperl, who received her Doctor of Chiropractic in 2019, also specializes in animal chiropractic care.
A resident of Le Center, Sperl serves the Faribault and surrounding areas. She practices under Country Care Chiropractic and also works on humans at Eilrich Family Chiropractic and Wellness in Faribault.
Since humans and animals cannot be seen at the same location, Sperl is currently doing house calls. So far, she has traveled to areas, including Belle Plaine, Farmington and St. Peter.
“Anywhere people need me, I’ll go,” she said.
Sperl said adjusting animals is similar to adjusting humans because professionals are looking for the same issues. But how the adjustments are performed look a little different since dogs cannot lay on their back or stay still. Sperl said she does what she needs to to keep them comfortable.
“If I need to get on the ground, I will,” she said. “It’s important to make sure they’re still happy in order for them to be comfy. We don’t want an animal that’s already in too much pain to feel like they need to fight themselves out of the situation.”
Sperl most commonly adjusts dogs. Horses are second most common. She has also adjusted a chicken, a pig, a cow and a cat. Many of the animals she helps are older in age.
Sperl has teamed up with Plush Pup, a local all-in-one pet care company in Faribault. She said they are “amazing” groomers, and they have referred a few clients to Sperl, and she has returned the favor and referred some of her clients to Plush Pup.
“We both want to help pets in the area and teamed up,” Sperl said.
The small business introduced Sperl to its followers on Facebook at the end of last month. Owners Tyler Rusick and Angela Schroeder said they personally vouch for her services. They have a couple of senior dogs of their own who receive regular visits from Sperl, and said the dogs “absolutely love it.”
“You can really see the difference in their comfort levels after their adjustments and we want your pet to feel better too,” the Plush Pup Facebook post said. “If you have a senior dog or a dog that has trouble getting around, she may be able to help.”
During adjustment sessions last week, Rusick said Sperl has changed the lives of their dogs, especially Virgil, who has had a lot of injuries and surgeries over the years.
“This makes him act more normal, and it’s cheaper than medication,” Rusick said. “When she first started coming out here, [Virgil] could barely walk up and down the stairs.”
Sperl became interested in obtaining her animal chiropractic care certificate after an experience with her farm dog. After jumping off the couch one day, Sperl found her dog was unable to walk. She began thinking that if her chiropractor could ease her own injuries, there had to be a way the same could be done for her dog. Sperl said this led to her desire to help animals, especially when the next option they may have is to get put down.
“I don’t agree with that,” said Sperl of the idea of putting animals down due to an injury that could get fixed with chiropractic care. “We like to be in touch with the vet so we have open open access to know who the vet is and be able to contact them if need be, otherwise being able to adjust animals as they need it. It is required to do an additional 200-plus hours of schooling on top of the degree, so we know the red flags to look for.”
The Minnesota Legislature passed a law allowing specially-trained chiropractors to provide chiropractic services to animals in Minnesota in 2008, according to Minnesota Animal Chiropractic Care. A chiropractor must obtain a referral from a veterinarian before providing care to the pet for the first time.
Sperl enjoys being able to help animals regain mobility, no matter if it’s a small, large, farm or exotic animal.
“Just being able to get that quality of life back is awesome to see,” she said.
Sperl said she thinks animal chiropractic care is in demand right now because many people are not willing to put their beloved animal down. Many also are looking for alternative methods to giving their pet pills for the remainder of their lives.
“It’s just amazing how good of progress animals make with a little muscular/skeletal/joint adjustments; and the improvements they can make in such short of time,” Sperl said. “They don’t have stressors in life like we do paying the bills, etc., so they turn around really fast.”