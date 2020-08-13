For some St. Peter retail owners, business has actually been better than usual since reopening amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic this summer, but what remains low is traffic on the downtown sidewalks.
“Closing was not great, but since reopening, we’ve talked to a lot of businesses, and our numbers are like holiday times, which is huge for retail,” said Lisa Eide, owner of Her Happy Place in the downtown. “People have been really willing to support us. I thought maybe because I was newer, numbers have been good, but everyone I’ve talked to has been doing great.”
But a lot of those customers are buying online, arranging for pickup or heading straight to the store they want to buy from. COVID-19 has understandably slowed the traffic that wanders from shop-to-shop, but with some restrictions lifted and a mask mandate in place statewide, retails owners are hoping people will see the downtown as an experience again.
“I would like to see it flow on the streets. We’re missing that in St. Peter right now,” Eide said. “Saturdays had a lot of foot traffic before, and I think we can bring that up a bit and do it safely.”
Eide and other St. Peter small business owners — including Sara Mett, of Sweet Alice Floral; Carol Hayes, of Contents and Cooks & Company; Julee Johnson, of Julee’s Jewelry; Chelsie Hoffmann, of Generations Boutique; and Jill Hass, of Olita Gifts and Goods — are ready to present the first MarketFest event in St. Peter 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22. The event will then take place four more times on the second and fourth Saturdays of September and October.
With some assistance and support from the city of St. Peter and the St. Peter Area Chamber of Commerce, the business owners have arranged for an outdoor shopping experience, featuring product from retail stores in town, but also a number of outside vendors, including product sellers, artists, entertainment and food. The latter two offerings might be in shorter supply, due to the current pandemic environment, but Eide hopes to see some 30 vendors joining the shops for the first MarketFest Saturday.
“With the businesses wanting to participate, we will have at least one vendor in front of their business. We’re trying to reach out to different places, and I have vendors as far away as Hudson, Wisconsin coming, because we are a destination,” Eide said. “Some of the businesses may also do some specialty market-only products. Some stores will just bring out their own merchandise, and some are bringing in special things to put outside.”
Mett, at Sweet Alice, expects to have some specials on offer Aug. 22.
“My employees will be doing wrapped Minnesota grown bouquets for $30,” she said. “Big, beautiful, lush Minnesota grown bouqets. And then will have some vendors around us; hopefully some that are in our shop on a regular basis. I regularly have woodworkers, potters, painters, sculptors, photographers. The vast majority of the products we sell in our shop are actually made by local artists.”
Supporting community
The idea of MarketFest is not unique to St. Peter, and is, in fact, inspired by a number of communities who have offered similar experiences.
“There are other communities doing it,” Eide said. “We’re just gathering vendors, artists, creators and maybe some food vendors to gather in booths along the shopping area. The community can shop the vendors and the stores at the same time.”
The general purpose, according to the organizers, is to bring the community closer together, while also bringing outside communities into St. Peter, since “Minnesota is not that big, and it’s good to cross those lines,” Eide said.
Mett added, “The overall goal is to really make a Main Street experience in St. Peter with bustling businesses and little shops and just a really fun destination for people here and from out of town.”
Planning for MarketFest began among business owners in 2019, before the pandemic. There were bigger and bolder ideas for 2020, with hopes to extend the event across the summer and include a healthy supply of food and entertainment. However, COVID-19 delayed the start and continues to make its impact, as organizers are finding that food trucks and entertainers are more stretched out than usual.
“I think that, with COVID, a lot of them are being booked elsewhere,” Eide said. “We’ve contacted a few, and a lot of them are booked already. We’re inviting our local restaurants to participate, too, so they might be able to set up with some food or drinks outside. The only restriction, per code, is no alcohol sold outside.”
With the impact of the pandemic, the focus of MarketFest in 2020 is somewhat shifted.
“Maybe it’s a little different this year,” Eide said. “We want to offer a little normalcy to people. I do know there is a lot of depression and things like that, and this might help with people getting out a bit.”
Mett added, “This year, it really is a way to give people a way to build community and do it in a way that is safe right now.”
While safety is and will continue to be on everyone’s mind, the business leaders hope that MarketFest can help people experience the St. Peter shopping, artistry and entertainment scene all in one long walk.
“I want to see foot traffic, artists engaged in the Main Street,” said Mett. “I want to see people walking the entire downtown, all the way from the north end by Stone’s Throw to the farmers market at the Co-op.”