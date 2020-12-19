Saint Peter High School juniors Josie Wiebusch and Shea Hildebrandt were recently announced as the school’s 2020-21 ExCEL Award winners.
“Josie and Shea are outstanding representatives of Saint Peter High School,” SPHS Principal Annette Engeldinger said. “They model the character, leadership, and school spirit that we love to have as examples for our younger learners. Both are excellent choices!”
Established in 1988, the Minnesota State High School League’s ExCEL Award is sponsored by AAA-Minnesota and Fairview Sports and Orthopedic Care. The award goes to high school juniors who have a “B” or better grade point average (GPA) and participate in League-sponsored athletic and fine arts activities. ExCEL Award recipients are selected by a multi-level process involving the League's member schools and administrative regions.
St. Peter High School’s ExCEL winners for the previous five years include:
2019-20 — Vanessa Krueger and Zach Taylor
2018-19 — Sarah Conlon and Ethan Niemeyer
2017-18 — Signe Alger and Isaac Peterson
2016-17 — Sienna Wiebusch and Rafat Solaiman
2015-16 — Francesca Lofaro and Wyatt Gillette
The following are brief profiles of this year’s ExCEL Award winners:
Josie Wiebusch
The daughter of Cinde and Corey Wiebusch, Josie has had a stellar academic career earning ‘A’ Honor Roll status during her three years as a student at SPHS, where she is also a member of the National Honor Society. Josie’s sister, Sienna, won the award in 2016-17.
“I’m so thankful and honored to win the ExCEL award,” Wiebusch said. “I was very excited and happy when I was told I’d received it. It’s really nice to be recognized for working hard, doing good things, and being a leader. Sometimes you just do things, and not everything is always fun, or do you see why, but winning this award kind of says, ‘yes, you’re doing the right things.’ I want to also congratulate Shea on winning. He’s great! Thank you to my parents for everything they do for me and also my awesome teachers and coaches for all the support.”
Wiebusch is very active in the SPHS fine arts program as she is currently a member of the SPHS choir program and has participated in band in the past.
Athletically, Wiebusch has been a varsity letter winner in three sports. She has earned three letters in tennis, including All-Big South Conference honors this fall and honorable mention honors in 2019. She has won two letters in basketball, including being an honorable mention All Big-South selection her sophomore year, and she was on the team that went to state in 2019. Wiebusch also lettered in track her freshman year.
She also has volunteered her time in school as a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, a group leader at the SPHS Kindness Retreat, and as a participant in the Region 2A Leadership Day. She also competes with the Minnesota Rise basketball program.
Away from SPHS, Wiebusch has volunteered her time with the Freedom Fun Run, Trinity Lutheran Church (Youth Group and service projects), Saint Peter Youth Basketball, Community Education, St. Peter Booster Club, Pulse Fitness Center, Laurie Kelly Basketball Camp, Salvation Army along with doing lawn mowing for senior citizens and working at a youth tennis camp.
Her future plans are to go to college and hopefully play basketball, “I’m not sure what I’m going to study, but I’m interested in science,” she added.
Shea Hildebrandt
The son of Teresa and Kurt Hildebrandt, Shea has challenged himself academically and earned National Honor Society membership his sophomore year, as well as being named to the ‘A’ Honor Roll for three straight years. His brother, Noah, won the same award during the 2014-15 school year.
“I was sitting down to start listening in on my football virtual banquet when my dad got a call that I won and came into the kitchen to tell me,” Hildebrandt said. “I was super happy and excited. I was doubting whether I would win or not because it had been a week or so since I turned in my application, and I know there are a lot of great students in my class. Thus when I heard the news, I was so surprised. It’s fun to be able to share this honor with Josie, who I consider a good friend.”
Hildebrandt is very active in athletics here at SPHS, including being a two-year letter winner in football as well as earning letters in basketball and in cross country. He also is a member of the Saints baseball program. He was the Saints’ varsity boys basketball team’s Most Improved Player last season and was part of the team that was named Section 2AAA Team Academic Champion for the 2019-20 season.
The SPHS junior helps balance his time in the fine arts area, having participated in choir since his sophomore year, including being in the Men’s Choir and Chamber Singers this school year.
His school volunteer activities include being a three-year member of the SPHS Students Council, a National Honor Society class representative, the SPHS Mental Warriors Club, and Project For Teens.
Outside of school, Hildebrandt has volunteered his time with the Saint Peter Youth Basketball Camp, Saint Peter Youth Football Camp, the Soup Kitchen (at Trinity Lutheran Church), the Back To School Supply Drive, and the St. Peter Halloween Fun Run.
His future plans are to attend a four-year college and major in political science and/or psychology.