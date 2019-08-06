Midway

(Herald file photo)

Outside the Grandstand at the Nicollet County Fairgrounds, there is plenty to do at this year's fair Aug. 7-11.

Wednesday, Aug. 7

11 a.m-6 p.m. Open Class Registration in Johnson Hall $5.00

3 p.m. Commercial building opens

5:30-7:30 p.m. Beer Tasting – Mankato Brewery and Tow Distributing

5 p.m. Midway opens

6:30 p.m. Pfeffer Tourney – Thompson Hall

6:30 p.m. Open Class Judging – Johnson Hall is closed for the night

Music in the Beer Garden

6-10 p.m. Sohmer Karaoke

Thursday, Aug. 8

8 a.m. 4-H Shows all day – Judging Arena

9 a.m. Hasse Petting Zoo and Children’s Museum – Ag Educ. Bldg.

Noon Commercial building opens

4-8 p.m. Master Gardeners – Johnson Hall

5 p.m Midway opens

Musical Entertainment in the Beer Garden

7 p.m.-close – Jake Palmer – DJ in Beer Garden

Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 – Senior Day (free parking for 55+)

8 a.m. 4-H Shows begin, held all day

9 a.m.-9 p.m. Hasse Petting Zoo and Kid’s Farm Activities – Ag Educ. Bldg.

9 a.m. Daycare Day – Sponsored by: McDonalds (pre-registration required)

Noon Commercial building opens

1 p.m. Senior Citizens and Farm Program Sponsored by KNUJ Radio New Ulm

Noon Midway opens

Entertainment

11 a.m.-1 p.m. – Flood Plain Four

7 p.m.-close – Red Dirt Road by the beer garden

Saturday, Aug. 10 – Kids Day

9 a.m. 4H Shows begin, held all day

9 a.m.-9 p.m. Hasse Petting Zoo – Ag Educ.

10 a.m. Commercial building opens

11 a.m. Kid’s Pedal Pull- Sponsor: KNUJ

Noon Midway opens

Noon-2 p.m. Fire Department Kid’s Activities

Noon-4 p.m. Robotics demonstration in Thompson Building

1-11 p.m. Bingo with KCs

3 p.m. Talent Show, Johnson Hall – Sponsored by LJP Enterprises, First National Bank MN & AmericInn

6:45 p.m. Bike drawing at Fair Office

Entertainment for All Ages!

Noon-5 p.m. Rad Zoo

2-5 p.m. Leon Olson Band – under the Big Tent

3-6 p.m. Jared Graff in the Beer Garden

7-11 p.m. Switch Road by the Beer Garden

Sunday, Aug. 11

9 a.m. Hasse Petting Zoo – Ag Educ. Bldg.

11 a.m. 4H Shows begin, held all day

11 a.m. Commercial building opens

Noon Midway opens

1-3 p.m. Bingo with KCs

3 p.m. All exhibits released and must be picked up immediately!

St. Peter Herald, Waseca County News and Le Sueur County News managing editor. Email at editor@stpeterherald.com. Call at 507-931-8567.

Load comments