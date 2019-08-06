Outside the Grandstand at the Nicollet County Fairgrounds, there is plenty to do at this year's fair Aug. 7-11.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
11 a.m-6 p.m. Open Class Registration in Johnson Hall $5.00
3 p.m. Commercial building opens
5:30-7:30 p.m. Beer Tasting – Mankato Brewery and Tow Distributing
5 p.m. Midway opens
6:30 p.m. Pfeffer Tourney – Thompson Hall
6:30 p.m. Open Class Judging – Johnson Hall is closed for the night
Music in the Beer Garden
6-10 p.m. Sohmer Karaoke
Thursday, Aug. 8
8 a.m. 4-H Shows all day – Judging Arena
9 a.m. Hasse Petting Zoo and Children’s Museum – Ag Educ. Bldg.
Noon Commercial building opens
4-8 p.m. Master Gardeners – Johnson Hall
5 p.m Midway opens
Musical Entertainment in the Beer Garden
7 p.m.-close – Jake Palmer – DJ in Beer Garden
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 – Senior Day (free parking for 55+)
8 a.m. 4-H Shows begin, held all day
9 a.m.-9 p.m. Hasse Petting Zoo and Kid’s Farm Activities – Ag Educ. Bldg.
9 a.m. Daycare Day – Sponsored by: McDonalds (pre-registration required)
Noon Commercial building opens
1 p.m. Senior Citizens and Farm Program Sponsored by KNUJ Radio New Ulm
Noon Midway opens
Entertainment
11 a.m.-1 p.m. – Flood Plain Four
7 p.m.-close – Red Dirt Road by the beer garden
Saturday, Aug. 10 – Kids Day
9 a.m. 4H Shows begin, held all day
9 a.m.-9 p.m. Hasse Petting Zoo – Ag Educ.
10 a.m. Commercial building opens
11 a.m. Kid’s Pedal Pull- Sponsor: KNUJ
Noon Midway opens
Noon-2 p.m. Fire Department Kid’s Activities
Noon-4 p.m. Robotics demonstration in Thompson Building
1-11 p.m. Bingo with KCs
3 p.m. Talent Show, Johnson Hall – Sponsored by LJP Enterprises, First National Bank MN & AmericInn
6:45 p.m. Bike drawing at Fair Office
Entertainment for All Ages!
Noon-5 p.m. Rad Zoo
2-5 p.m. Leon Olson Band – under the Big Tent
3-6 p.m. Jared Graff in the Beer Garden
7-11 p.m. Switch Road by the Beer Garden
Sunday, Aug. 11
9 a.m. Hasse Petting Zoo – Ag Educ. Bldg.
11 a.m. 4H Shows begin, held all day
11 a.m. Commercial building opens
Noon Midway opens
1-3 p.m. Bingo with KCs
3 p.m. All exhibits released and must be picked up immediately!