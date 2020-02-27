St. Peter Free Clinic is one-of-a-kind in Minnesota, granting services to under-served

Keith and Carrie Stelter aren’t really the braggadocious type. They don’t talk about their new nonprofit like it’s saving the world. And they certainly don’t put themselves in any kind of special regard.
But to the people they’re serving, the St. Peter Community Free Clinic is truly significant.
“Muy muy muy bien,” said Juan Sanchez, a 54-year-old from Le Sueur who was on his third visit to the clinic Feb. 20. He was describing his experience there thus far, and in case you don’t know Spanish, that means “Very very very good.”
The founders of the St. Peter Community Free Clinic — the Stelters, Benjamin Paul, Joshua Ostrue, and Erin Westphal — believe that access to health care is the right of all persons and that no one should be denied basic health care. It’s the only Volunteers in Medicine (VIM) clinic in Minnesota, though it’s not the only one serving the under-served.
As a VIM clinic: it is community-owned and supported; it offers health care to those who are uninsured or have limited financial resources; it provides onsite services to patients free of charge; it has no third party or insurance billing; it promotes an inclusive environment that does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, gender, national origin, disability, or sexual orientation; it includes a clinical director who is a licensed independent practitioner.
The Stelters, who are both doctors and are married and live in St. Peter, saw a need to reach out to the under-served in St. Peter and nearby communities, like Le Sueur and Le Center. And the response since starting the clinic, which is open 5-8 p.m. Thursdays in the St. Peter Area Food Shelf building, has been nigh on overwhelming.
“It’s been good,” Keith said.
“Really good,” Carrie emphasized.
“We’re seeing the number of patients that we want, and it seems like we’re getting more volunteers,” Keith said. “People demonstrate a lot of gratitude and a lot of thanks for having this here.”
Getting started
Keith, 58, a family physician at Mayo Clinic East Ridge in Mankato and faculty for the University of Minnesota, Mankato Family Medicine Residency, has 29 years of experience in the field. Carrie, 60, works for Mayo Clinic Health System and is the medical director for Ridgeview. They have two kids, both out of the house.
While they have plenty to do in their everyday professions, the two couldn’t help notice that more was needed to serve everyone in this area.
“Just working in the clinic, people don’t tell you very often that they’re struggling, that they can’t afford their labs,” said Carrie.
“Now, I’m starting to ask a little more, because as a doctor, you don’t know. But more and more, people are saying, ‘I can’t come back in six months; I can’t pay this bill.’ We found a lot of people can’t afford their medicines.”
She added, “And we just felt we could do this. Keith says, ‘The more towns that do it, well, it’s not such a huge thing.’”
Keither had been inspired by HealthFinders, a clinic system for the under-served in Rice County, and a free clinic in Red Wing. He thought something similar could be considered in St. Peter.
“The vision was that ‘We could do something where we could assure that people didn’t have barriers to basic primary care and that they were able to access a physician in our community,’” Keith said.
They started by partnering with the St. Peter Area Food Shelf in fall 2018. The team set up a health screening opportunity to coincide with the Food Shelf’s Thursday hours. They met with clients who utilized the Food Shelf and asked them about any health issues they have and any barriers to care.
“From that, we found there definitely were people who lacked access to care,” Keith said. “We felt, given that study and knowing other similar sized towns had free clinics, we should develop our planning stages.”
So, in early 2019, they contacted Volunteers in Medicine, an organization with 90-plus free clinics set up nationwide, and staff there provided the local team with some direction. They had a planning committee and a board together by April 2019, and those groups helped refine the plan and get things moving.
They eventually got help from local organizations. River’s Edge Hospital, Nicollet County Public Health, Gustavus Adolphus College and Family Fresh. River’s Edge Hospital provides free lab services and blood draws for clinic patients when referred; Nicollet County Public Health has provided vaccines and sometimes a nurse; Gustavus Spanish professor Angelique Dwyer sends students to serve as translators; Family Fresh takes part in a special pharmacy arrangement, where Free Clinic patients pay half the normal prescription costs for their medicine and the clinic is billed later for the rest.
Services
The clinic is now operating at high efficiency, serving about eight patients per Thursday night. They’re finding that the large majority of patients are Spanish speakers, coming about one-third from St. Peter, one-third from Le Center and one-third from Le Sueur.
Every Thursday, Carrie comes in and starts setting up from 4-5 p.m. People start coming in at 5 (or earlier) and they continue to take new patients until about 7 p.m. Front desk (or table) workers are joined by Spanish-speaking interpreters, helping the patients to get started. They have to fill out paperwork, which includes information like name, age, residency location, employment and income. But no documents of proof are required to be served.
Once patients get through the paperwork, they can see a doctor or nurse. The clinic offers only basic health care services, and would have to defer a patient to the hospital and even Emergency Room in more serious cases, but most have problems or concerns that the team can help with.
“Flu shots, lab kits, most of the normal things you’d go to a clinic for,” Keith said, describing what the clinic offers. “Someone with flu, or something like that, can come in here for that. We just give them ideas on how to deal with it. We can’t do specialty visits. We do some chronic management, like for diabetes and high blood sugar. We’ll do check ups for people who haven’t been to a doctor in years.”
Carrie added, “One of the first persons we served, his wife brought him in and said ‘We’d like a check up; he hasn’t seen a doctor since he was a kid.’ He was 34.”
For Sanchez, a now regular patient, the clinic makes his disease management affordable.
“I used to go to the Mayo Clinic in Mankato three or four times per year,” he said in Spanish, translated by James Wittrig, a Gustavus student. “It became a challenge, because they charged me $200 just for the interpreter. I could afford it but it was a lot.”
Then his medicine started increasing rapidly, too, and he was finding it difficult to keep up with it. The Free Clinic offered him an opportunity to speak with doctors without paying for an interpreter, plus free syringes and eventually he’ll get his prescription refills at reduced prices.
“I like it, because they treat me well here,” Sanchez said.
Impact
Since it opened in May 2019, the clinic has now performed well over 100 office visits and consultations for patients in the St. Peter area without access to health insurance or who live below 250 percent of the federal poverty level. Services have included basic primary healthcare, preventative care, pharmacist consultations, mental health counseling, and lab services.
The clinic, thus far, is serving its intended purpose.
“We don’t want to take people away from their doctor,” Stelter said. “Someone maybe is very happy with their doctor, but just couldn’t afford more lab work, so we helped figure out labs and medicines. And the he or she went back to her regular doctor.”
Keith added, “We’re trying to be a stop gap. Hopefully get people on MNSure or Medicaid or something more permanent.”
According to Sanchez, that stop gap the Free Clinic is providing is crucial to some.
“There are definitely people in my community that don’t get health care because of the cost,” he said. “I told others in my community that they behave really well here and everything is good.”
As for the future, Carrie, Keith and their partners aren’t yet certain whether the clinic will develop into something more — perhaps like HealthFinders, an organization that is open throughout the week and has multiple locations and expanded services.
The clinic team does hope to soon add dental health and prevention to their offerings and received a $1,000 grant to do so. They also received a $19,055 grant from the American Academy of Family Physicians Foundation to go toward new equipment and instruments.
Regardless of what’s to come, the St. Peter Community Free Clinic intends to continue for as long as its viable and able to help people.
“We weren’t trying to change the world, but we were trying to change our community in our local area,” Keith said. “Create a place for people without health care access to come.”