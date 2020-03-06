Kelly Nyhammer is designing a brand new vision for teaching this year.
An art teacher at South and North Elementary schools, Nyhammer is practicing a new method of teaching called TAB, or Teaching for Artistic Behavior, as a way to personalize learning for her students at North. Nyhammer learned about the method at the annual convention for Art Educators of Minnesota.
“TAB really fed into everything I was learning in my master’s program, and I decided to make it the topic of my thesis,” Nyhammer said. She is “still adjusting” but is pleased, so far, with the results.
“I still want to make sure students understand artists’ styles and techniques, but provide them more choice over how they showcase what they’ve learned,” said Nyhammer. “It’s a careful balance. I want to do right by kids, and make sure they’re learning the foundational skills, and I want my students to feel they have the creative freedom to make their work based on the standard and skills we are working on.”
One way Nyhammer achieves that balance is through different days. On “New Center Day” students will be introduced to a new medium that has a specific location in the room. That center will hold all of the supplies needed to help students be successful in that particular medium. This day is all about exploring the new center and becoming familiar with the materials at it.
But on “Experimentation Day,” students gather around the demonstration table and participate in a mandatory mini lesson for exposure to a technique, skill or material. Students can then decide to explore that idea further or switch to something else. Even on “Studio Day,” where students work at their own pace to complete their projects, Nyhammer begins the class in a traditional way, giving instructions and helpful tips.
“If you choose to draw and paint, you’ve got a lot of resources to choose from, but watercolor will be the best paint choice because you won’t lose the details,” she said. And then added, “Markers don’t help with craftsmanship.” For the students who were choosing sculpture, Nyhammer stressed, “Watch the directions carefully. Pause the video, do the step, and then continue watching.”
Nyhammer is constantly supporting students, providing suggestions and feedback.
“For those of you who are drawing, remember to marker over your pencil before painting. But those tiny details might turn into a blob when you get in there with a Sharpie,” cautioned Nyhammer.
For this lesson, all the students were creating letters like the ones they studied in the Book of Kells, but they had their choice between the stations drawing and painting, sculpture, printmaking, and collage. Based on their choice, students used an iPad to access an instructional video using a QR code. Nyhammer has centers set up around the room, and students know exactly where to go for the supplies they need.
Gage Otto chose to do his letter in a collage medium, because he wanted to “do a cool background.” Colton Passon likes “Drawing and painting,” so that was the medium he chose. Both students are being exposed to the same skills, but able to personalize their learning with the TAB method.
“Establishing TAB is a lot of thinking in advance!” said Nyhammer. “A lot of work was put into mapping out the room and laying out the stations where they made the most sense.Then it was a matter of finding the necessary materials, like bins at each center.”
She added, “It might sound strange, but at first, I was worried about managing supplies. When everyone is doing the same project, I know the amount of material I need for each student.”
Not every lesson has four or more stations open, but stations always provide an opportunity for differentiation.
“It’s all about meeting each student where they’re at. Choice is always built in and students can always push themselves to the next level. If they are uncomfortable with their choice, they can switch,” Nyhammer said.
The engagement in the room is apparent. The students are productive and motivated to learn, but Nyhammer said “a lot of training” went into establishing such a smooth system.
“I really like this model,” she said. “I think when students feel as if they have to try and match the teacher, it creates more anxiety. This way, they can work at their own pace. They’re learning the technique, but making the work their own.”
Hard work is paying off, she noted: “Seeing how students are responding has made it all worth it. It’s really exciting to see.”
And it’s working for students, too.
“Art is my number one favorite class. My other number one is STEM,” said Teya Gould. Her drawing reflects her Native American heritage and personal interests with wolves and dragons, and symbols of fire, wind, water, life, light and dark magic. “(TAB) helps me to be myself. Mrs. Nyhammer teaches us the general idea, and then we can be creative. I kinda do what I want without being told what to do. Art is my favorite thing on Earth.”