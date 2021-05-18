With assaults climbing rapidly and staffing short, a number of workers at the Regional Treatment Center in St. Peter called out, with signs and voices May 18, what they call unsafe working conditions and unfair overtime requirements.
Workers from the AFSCME Local 404 union, with support from those in the Minnesota Nurses Association union, came out to the intersection of Hwy. 99 and Nicollet Avenue, spreading information and demanding change. Union President Ryan Cates led organization of the picket, which concentrated on the Forensic Mental Program campus, as the Minnesota Sex Offender Program (also part of the Regional Treatment Center in St. Peter) doesn't deal with the same frequency of assaults.
"We're out here picketing, because of unsafe working conditions and the number of staff injuries," Cates said. "So far, in the first three months of 2021, there were 42 staff injured because of the aggressive actions of our patients, so we’re trying to draw attention to the fact and trying to bring some change to the facility to reduce the violence in the workplace."
Cates, who has worked at the facility for 12 years, said the 42 injuries in early 2021 represented a stark increase from past years. He referenced one nurse who was assaulted by a patient in January and endured injuries that have kept her out of work since. He said that when these concerns have been brought to management, the response has not been satisfactory to workers.
"The attitude we get back from management is ‘Oh, we’re looking into it; we’ll work on it,’" Cates said. "This has been going on for six to nine months with steady increases to injuries, and there has been no change to curb the assaults."
Requests for comment from the St. Peter Herald to management and the Minnesota Department of Human Services were not answered before press time.
The protest May 18 was led by AFSCME Local 404, but nurses at the facility, represented by Minnesota Nurses Association, also joined the protest. Darcy Wilking and Teresa Koenen both said they were out to call for workplace respect and safety.
"We want management to hear us," Wilking said.
Koenen pointed specifically to a recent increase to mandatory overtime hours that staff has been forced to take on, likely due to a lack of staffing.
"We really believe that’s probably increased some of the safety concerns, all that overtime and ridiculous scheduling. People aren’t as witty and can't make fast responses the way you need when you’re in this line of work," Koenen said. "They keep telling us they’re trying to hire, and there is no one to hire. Well, that’s not our issue; that’s their issue."
Alex Flores, an AFSCME member and worker in the forensic program, said that the biggest concern is management's lack of response.
"It’s just the feeling that management hasn’t really taken our safety concerns seriously, and we just wanted to show that we are concerned about our safety, and they could be doing more to help us," he said. "It’s tense right now. There are particular units that are more intense than others; it can be difficult to work. With the increase to injuries, you would think there would be a closer eye to this, but there hasn’t been any changes really."
At the protest, organizers brought out a giant inflatable black cat, which had a specific purpose, Cates noted.
"Earlier, last October, November, we had some issues and we were trying to show solidarity, so we had these stickers with a black cat on it, and it said 'An injury to one is an injury to all,'” Cates said. "And management forbade us from wearing them, because they said there were negative connotations associated with black cats."
Overall, the problem for the workers protesting May 18 is the lack of communication between themselves and management. Cates said the most obvious solution is for management to listen to labor. Flores provided a reminder of why they were all there in the first place.
"I don’t know if it’s been lost on management, but we’re all here to help people that are maybe not in the best place — at least that's what I keep reminding myself," Flores said. "And I shouldn’t have to put my permanent physical health at risk to do it."