After a two-year hiatus, community members were invited to a night of live music and a silent auction at the third annual Saints Booster Bash. The event on Saturday was hosted by the St. Peter Booster Club to raise funds for St. Peter High School athletics and athletes.
Around 250-280 tickets were sold for the 21+ extravaganza in the Johnson Hall in the St. Peter Fairgrounds. Rock of Ages played familiar classic rock tunes, while patrons ordered drinks from the Flame Bar and meals from BamaSota and The 507 Pizza.
Community members were also invited to bid in a silent auction featuring prizes donated by local businesses, coaches and teams. Prizes ranged from Saints-themed cornhole boards to gym memberships and a half-day guided fishing trip.
All of the dollars raised are distributed through the booster club fund, which assists school athletics beyond the mandatory equipment provided by the school budget. Minus the exceptions of the trap shooting team and the hockey team, the booster club provides all athletic teams with additional support like coach buses to conference championships and extra equipment.
“There’s a lot of expenses it takes to run sports programs,” said Saints Girls Basketball Coach Bob Southworth. “The regular school budget is limited so having a unified booster club helps enhance all the programs and allows them to compete, to give the kids a little bit better experience.”
Bill Stuewe, Coach of the St. Peter Boys and Girls Cross Country Teams, said was grateful for the support from the public and local businesses. The dollars provided by the Booster Club make a real difference in making extracurriculars feel extra special, said the coach.
“When you have those opportunities to have a charter bus to take us to events, that makes a kid feel really special,” said Stuewe. “When they’ve been riding the yellow school bus ever since Kindergarten, that gets a little drum. But when you’re playing for the conference title and get on the big bus, kids understand that it’s special and important and they’re trying to represent their town and their school as well.”
The Booster Bash, founded in 2018, is one of the Booster Club’s two major fundraising events along with the annual summer golf tournament fundraiser.
Attendance at this year’s Booster Bash was a bit lower than in previous years, but Booster Booster Club President Joy Reese said she was happy with the over 250 attendees. Since the Booster Bash’s absence in 2020 and 2021 as a result of COVID-19, Reese considered this year a chance to renew support.
“I’m really happy with attendance but I do see opportunities for growth in subsequent years as attendance increases,” said Reese. “I see this as a rebuilding year.”