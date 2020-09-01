As St. Peter Public School custodial crews continue to get all of the District 508 buildings ready for the 2020-21 school year, Highlights had the chance to chat with SPPS Buildings and Grounds Supervisor Marc Bachman about how preparations are going and what the cleaning protocols will be for the school year.
“We have always cleaned our buildings; what we have added (since the pandemic started) is the disinfection of surfaces outside of nurse’s offices and restrooms, which we didn’t do previously,” Bachman said. “In February, we started doing hourly disinfecting of areas the Center for Disease Control considered ‘high touch’ areas. We have continued to disinfect these high touch areas as each new preparedness plan was approved, and the school district’s summer programming and athletic teams started to come back into our buildings.
“At the start of summer school, we added the additional daily duty of cleaning and disinfecting each student desk every day after the students left. Historically, the custodial staff has not had the labor hours available to clean each desk each night, let alone every classroom each night. With the additional cleaning of each desk, we are re-prioritizing the daily tasks to ensure the cleaning of each student’s desk is viable. To complete the other tasks necessary to keep our buildings and rooms ‘standing tall’ we will plan to bring in part time housekeepers to provide the coverage necessary to prevent erosion of our facilities.”
The following is a Q&A with Marc Bachman with further information on the cleaning protocols taking place at SPPS’s buildings in preparation for 2020-21:
Q — What extra duties/responsibilities will the custodial staff have during the school day in regards to cleaning?
A — During the day, the custodial staff will make a continual disinfecting loop through the high touch areas outside of classrooms and in all restrooms. Teachers have been provided disinfectant and training to safely use the disinfectant to allow them to disinfect student desks and high touch areas within their classroom whenever they feel it is necessary. Additionally, all of the classroom sinks in the Pre-K, and elementary classrooms have been tested and repaired to allow for a place for students to wash their hands when they sneeze or touch their faces. In the 5-12 buildings we have added hand sanitizer stations according to State Fire Marshal regulations within each classroom since sinks are not available in most upper level classrooms.
Q — What extra measures were taken this summer in regards to planning for cleaning protocols for 2020-21 (i.e., extra equipment, supplies, etc.)?
A — Knowing the high demand for disinfectants, hand sanitizer, gloves and masks in August, the school district placed an order for all of those products as soon as Governor Walz announced the schools would not reopen last April. Most, but not all, of those products have been delivered. The district ordered foaming hand sanitizer pumps the week of March 16th. Due to hospitals taking a higher priority we still have not received those foaming dispensers. The foaming hand sanitizer can also be dispensed via a wall mounted dispenser which were available and are mounted in the 5-12 buildings.
Q — Other comments from Marc Bachman:
A — Certainly, these additional tasks during the school day and evening cleaning mean we are in need of additional physical and monetary resources. It is greatly appreciated that the school board is allowing Superintendent Gronseth the ability to approve increased spending up to $100,000 for the district to be able to open our buildings in as safe a manner as feasible. The Operations and Maintenance department is actively advertising and recruiting part time housekeepers to enable us to complete the cleaning in this COVID era.