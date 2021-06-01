St. Peter Public Schools continued to expand its equity and inclusion team with the hiring of two new positions.
The district now has over 2,100 students, and currently 30% of the district enrollment consists of under-represented communities. One of the district's top goals this past year was to streamline communication and pursue building successful relationships within entire community.
Affey Sigat, well known for working with the Somali community in St. Peter, was hired earlier this spring to create a new position as the director of the Office of Education Equity. He recently added two new team members to continue to provide services for the Spanish and Somali-speaking communities at St. Peter Public Schools. Sigat wants to include all groups that may struggle acclimating to the academic environment.
Buraq Ahmed, new to the district, will serve as the Somali liaison, and Liliana Figueroa will join Maripsa Romero as the Spanish-speaking liaison team.
Sigat reviews various data to determine what challenges the district may have and what it's missing to better serve its entire population. The equity and inclusion team will identify academic challenges, cultural differences, and miscommunication from language barriers by working directly with students and parents.
“The challenges that COVID created with distance learning were vast,” Romero said, “We found ourselves spending a lot more time meeting in homes, teaching technology, and making sure our families had what they needed for our students to be successful.”
The outcome of these direct relationships showed enhanced family involvement, engaged students, increased academic scores, as well as better communication.
“We take great pride in fulfilling our mission to provide the best possible education to everyone we serve.” Superintendent Bill Gronseth explained. “Meeting the diverse needs of every learner and ensuring we provide clear, concise communication is what we strive to achieve daily.”