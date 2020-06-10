City buildings that were previously open to the public are tentatively set to reopen on Monday, June 15. While the doors will once again be open, city staff asks that everyone coming into our buildings practice appropriate social distancing and proper hand washing to help keep employees and visitors safe.
If you feel ill or have one of the many common symptoms of CIVID-19, the city asks that you either delay your visit until you are feeling better or call/email with your question. Numbers for all departments can be found on the city’s website at www.saintpetermn.gov/Directory.aspx.
Some city employees may be wearing masks and/or gloves, and others may not. It is staff’s choice.
Some offices will have sneeze shields in place; some will not. Those that do not have sneeze shields installed, due to small office sizes, may restrict visitors to that particular office.
“We appreciate the public’s patience and willingness to work with us while our doors where closed and we are happy to be back,’ city staff said.
Community Center
The Community Center will utilize the following hours, starting June 15: Monday-Friday — 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday — closed.
The gymnasium and indoor track are closed to the public until further notice. In person programming activities at the Senior Center are also closed until further notice.
Anyone wishing to reserve the Senior Center for a private event should contact the Recreation and Leisure Services Department for more information.
Library
The Public Library will utilize the following hours: Monday, Wednesday and Friday — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday — 1-8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday — closed.
Community Center and Library users are encouraged to wear face masks and conduct business in a timely matter and then exit the building. Loitering will not be allowed. If you are feeling ill, stay home.
Pool
As part of a report to the City Council during the June 8 meeting, Recreation Director Joey Schugel provided a report on the possibility of opening the outdoor pool.
Working with the Minnesota Department of Health and Center for Disease Control guidelines, a plan is being put together to determine if it is feasible to open the pool.
“We aren’t there yet, but we also haven’t given up on the possibility of opening the pool either,” city staff said.
For all those posting questions on social media, please know that the city will post information on what the future holds as soon as a decision has been made. Info will be posted on Facebook, the city’s website and Twitter, along with notices in the Hot Sheet and on public access Channel 8. The St. Peter Herald will also report the news.
“We feel your need for a little fun in the sun St. Peter so please be patient a bit longer,” city staff said.
Information from the city of St. Peter weekly Hot Sheet newsletter.