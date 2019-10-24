The city of St. Peter will save some dollars without having to do a whole lot.
At a work session Oct. 21, Shannon Sweeney, an associate of David Drown Associates, Inc., and a financial consultant to the city, let the City Council know it had the opportunity to save nearly $225,000 just through refinancing. Sweeney advised the city to refund three series of bonds — one from 2012 and two from 2013 — in order to take advantage of lower interest rates. He advised the city acts quickly.
"Because a refunding such as this is sensitive to changes in interest rates, it is an advantage to be able to act quickly to changing market conditions," Sweeney wrote in a memo. "It is ultimately determined to be appropriate to proceed, the council may wish to consider the use of a triggering resolution."
The resolution would give city staff the authority to sign a bond purchase agreement if a certain target level of savings can be reached. It also reduces the risk of the city losing money, as it will need to pay for a new bond rating before the purchase of new bonds, and if staff has authority to negotiate, it can quickly capitalize on lower interest rates after the bond rating is finished. Without the triggering resolution, staff would have to wait for further permission and interest rates could go back up.
At the meeting, he added, "Our goal is to have you give us the authority to move forward and save you money."
It was a work session, so the council was not putting forward any motions Oct. 21. However, councilors voiced their approval for the savings opportunity, and Sweeney indicated that his team and staff could get going right away on the new bond purchase after receiving official approval at the Oct. 28 meeting.
The three series of bonds were related to the refinancing of a 2003 USDA loan in 2012, North Third Street improvement in 2013 and the Washington Avenue link in 2013. The most expensive project was the Washing Avenue one, where the city took out $2.89 million in bonding. The greatest savings, however, is expected to come from the bonding for the USDA loan.
According to Sweeney, the estimated net savings on refinancing the bonds for the USDA loan is $103,000. The net savings for Washington Avenue is $81,000; and net savings for Third Street improvements is $40,000.