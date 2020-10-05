The Henderson Roll-In Committee brought out all the stops to ring in the new fall season. More than 200 classic cars and motorcycles joined in the largest car cruise event the city has ever had.
But it wasn't just Henderson that got to witness these vehicles. The Henderson Classic Car Roll-In Fall Colors Cruise on Oct. 3 traveled a record 70 miles to bring the cruise to surrounding communities. The line of cars paraded through Henderson, Le Sueur, Le Center, St. Thomas, Lake Frances and Lake Washington.
The turnout, mileage, and participation well outpaced any cruise Henderson has hosted before. In comparison, the annual Sauerkraut Days cruise travels 40 miles with an average 115 participants.
But with Sauerkraut Days canceled, and an endless list of activities put on hold, including Henderson's weekly classic car roll-ins, this year was different.
"There were no roll-ins all year because of COVID-19, but there's still a number of people that came to Henderson every Tuesday night, because they just like the ambiance of Henderson and classic cars," said Denny Graham of the Classic Car Roll-in Committee. "A lot of people were just so thrilled to do something and even though it was a little bit of a cloudy day, we still got to experience the fall colors."
The event proved to be a big success, raising $500 in cash donations and 250 pounds of food for the Food Shelf.
This year might be the last that Henderson and surrounding communities see a cruise this size. The Henderson Roll-In Committee hopes that by springtime, conditions will allow them to bring back the regular roll-ins.
"We are very thrilled, because the weather was threatening in the monring with some light sprinkles," said Graham. "We were very thrilled with the turnout and just the attitude of the people. They all seem so happy to have something to do and to show off their cars, so all in all, I would say it was a very successful event."