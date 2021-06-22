The city of St. Peter’s new police chief is anything but new in town.
Detective Matt Grochow, who was selected as the next police chief by the city after an interview process that included public feedback, will take up his new position in early July. At 49 years old, he has spent his entire life in St. Peter, and many in the community will know his face and possibly even his personality. A post on the St. Peter Herald Facebook page announcing the new chief racked up 87 comments, all of which shared positive sentiments toward Grochow.
“Because it’s my hometown, it’s a priority for me to treat people how I want to be treated,” Grochow said. “If you show them that respect, you’ll get that in return. It’s very unusual I’ll have any deep conflict with anyone in this community.”
Grochow takes part in the adult volleyball leagues in St. Peter, so he meets and sees a number of community members there. His fiance’s children are also in school, so he is at a number of events from St. Peter and Cleveland schools. He loves the community and is here for the long haul.
“It’s always been positive, even in bad situations,” Grochow said. “I think I’ve stayed with this community, because they continue to show support for the police. We need the community’s help to keep it safe. They’ve helped us often on investigations.”
While support for the local police is important to him, Grochow also is ready to accept and work with change, and he says he’ll be open and honest in good times and difficult ones.
“The services we provide will be known to everyone. That will be one of our goals,” he said. “Transparency will be critical. The community has to trust its police. That’s one element we’re going to build on here. We have great officers in this department; we really do. We hope to get additional great officers, too. But yet, we — I — still want to hear from public if there is something of concern.”
The new police chief will be confronted with calls for changes and/or progress from some in the community. After the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in 2020, along with numerous other police-involved deaths, a local action group called for change at local departments, including St. Peter, Mankato and North Mankato.
The St. Peter/Greater Mankato Policing Coalition recommendations centered around transparency and accountability. The City Council was generally receptive to considering the recommendations, though not everyone agreed as to how much weight they should hold.
Grochow, speaking generally about changing times in policing, said he won’t shy away from differences of opinion, suggestions and criticisms his department may face.
“You have to be an active listener to those suggestions, those critical opinions,” he said. “We have to have a check and balance for ourselves here at our department to ensure the services we’re providing are going out with trust, integrity and sympathy in some cases. We’re certainly in a position that we will have humility if there has been a mistake, and we’re not going to hide from the problems if we have them.”
He added, “I think the adaptation for law enforcement in general is evolving, is changing, and I’m confident this department will evolve to those changes, because we’re very willing to accept change if that’s the direction it needs to go.”
Grochow believes in the job police do, which is made clear by his service spanning his entire adult life.
“Starting when I was about 13 years old, I had an extreme interest in law enforcement,” he said. “There are many things you can do within the field. I’m grateful for all the opportunities I’ve been given within the previous administration that culminated ultimately to this position.”
He’s been serving for many years as a detective in the department, and while his responsibilities will change in his new role, he won’t completely step away from his old one just yet.
“I don’t know if you can ever lose that trait,” he said. “I think I’ll be involved in the serious investigations as the new detectives begin their roles. I think I’ve been offered that opportunity to have experience with serious crimes, and I want to make sure citizens of St. Peter are served the best we can. I’ll be hands on with serious level investigations until new detectives are more comfortable. One detective is remaining on, and we’ll have a promotional process to fill my spot.”
During the interview process, Grochow noted that, during his years of detective work, learning and understanding addiction became an important part of the job. He is a compliance agent for the Nicollet and Brown County Treatment Court program.
“What I realized through that is how addiction is impacting mental health today and how important it is to address those components of mental health and how much that impacts calls for service we have in the community,” he said. “Part of the other challenge is ‘How do we get people services?’ That’s one of the other things that really needs to happen.”
By and large, Grochow wants the community to know him and his department the way he’s known this community for near five decades.
“I just want the residents of St. Peter to know that we are here to provide a service, and if we can help them in any way, we’d sure like to hear from them,” he said. “And I’m very much excited, I‘m humbled, and I’m looking forward to this next chapter in my career.”