The St. Peter Police Department said that it has again received reports of catalytic converter thefts in the community, and it is seeking the public's help in identifying two suspects.
"(The most recent) theft happened around 4 a.m. early Sunday morning (May 23)," the department said on a social media post. "Once more, we were able to obtain some pretty good surveillance video. Please take a look and see if you can recognize either of these suspects."
The post added, "The vehicle that they were driving is a Hummer H2 or H3. There is no front plate and the rear plate was not clear in the video."
Anyone who has knowledge of either or both of the suspects should call 507-931-1550.
Designed to filter exhaust before it leaves the vehicle, catalytic converters have been a staple for decades. While crucial to ensuring that a vehicle runs cleanly and smoothly, they haven’t been seen as particularly valuable by themselves until recently.
The theft of catalytic converters has become a pattern in the immediate area and the wider region. It’s not an easy crime for law enforcement to monitor.
“In general, they are very tough, because once they steal them, we can’t identify where they came from,” said Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office investigator Marc Chadderdon. “The suspects will say ‘I cut them off, but I had permission’ or what not.”
According to Chadderdon, the thefts have taken place for years now, but the trend has really grown in the area over the last year or so.
“It’s definitely gotten more prevalent recently,” he said. “We’ve seen similar problems, too, with stealing rims and tires and putting them on Facebook Marketplace. They don’t always have serial numbers, so we can’t track where they came from.”
Chadderdon said the thefts are most common at hotels, apartments and other places where vehicles are parked outside and monitored. They do occur at dealerships, too, but less often, because those businesses are often secure. It’s easy enough to know when a converter has been taken from your vehicle.
“If you’ve had it stolen, and you start your car, it’ll sound like a demolition derby car; it’s extremely loud,” Chadderdon said.
But from there, it can be a frustrating process. Insurance may cover the costs, but it is no small repair; vehicle owners often have to spend over $2,000 to make the replacement.