Three of the four 2020 Nicollet County commissioner candidates were on hand Sept. 22 at a League of Women Voters St. Peter forum at the Community Center. The forum covered some of the local issues and projects currently in front of the county.
On the ballot this year, three incumbents are running to retain their seats in their respective districts, while one district has a challenger. Present at the forum were District 1 incumbent Marie Dranttel, District 3 incumbent Denny Kemp, and District 5 challenger Bruce Beatty. The District 5 incumbent John Luepke was not present.
Topics ranged from agriculture to the pandemic to mental health services and a slew of other topics.
Agriculture
The first questions, posed by League of Women Voters moderator Lynn Solo, was related to agriculture. Specifically, it asked, “In what ways can the county help support farmers and ag in the current situation we find ourselves in?”
Dranttel, who lives in a farm and represents a lot of agricultural land in her district, answered first. She emphasized the need to be prudent with county dollars to ensure ag owners are not overwhelmed by property taxes.
“One way we can support is to manage our budget and levy prudently,” she said. “Every dollar spent in Nicollet County either comes from federal or state or is levied against our residents in their property taxes. So if we can keep our levy down and leverage other dollars, we can keep our real estate taxes down. What we were told this morning, we have a 17% drop for farmland in market value in Nicollet County for 2021, so our farm real estate taxes are going to drop.”
Dranttel also noted a need for government support with broadband, roads to travel on, management of drainage systems and more.
Beatty, who also is heavily involved in agriculture, acknowledged the drop in farmland value in the county, but noted that means there is a greater tax burden on residential properties. He noted this is nothing new, as their tends to be shifts over time. He said that, while broadband is important, it needs to be weighted against the cost of installation, and the county has to consider how long it will be the primary internet option.
Beatty emphasized that there should be a focus on helping farmers when it comes to preventing soil erosion and water impact, because it shouldn’t all be on them. He said that preserving water should be a statewide expense.
Kemp noted that he covers only city land, but he has been exposed to the agricultural needs of the county while serving on the board. He said he’s aware of the needs for everyone to access transit and broadband, highlighted by the pandemic. He noted, though, that many suggest the county runs more like a business, but he doesn’t see that working, as the county is there to provide the services that agricultural owners and other residents need.
Pandemic
Another question asked whether the candidates agreed with how the county allocated its $4.1 million in federal CARES Act funding. The dollars were required to be used toward pandemic-related expenses, and the county distributed them to a number of areas, including refunding county expenses, providing mortgage and rent assistance, supporting nonprofits, and starting a small business grant program.
Beatty, the only candidate who is not currently on the board, said he has followed the board’s use of the funds and believes they have been generally well spent. He said he particularly liked the use of the dollars toward the business grant program. He feels more funds will be needed going forward.
“So many small businesses can use a small check right now,” he said. “I don’t know if there is going to be another CARES Act coming up next year. I’m hopeful there is, because I don’t think this pandemic is going away as quick as some think it will, and more people will need these funds.”
Kemp said supports the county’s use of the dollars. He pointed to the support put in place for small businesses, and he noted that an outside contractor is being used to sort those grants, so that the process can be consistent for all applicants and can be easily audited in the future. He also noted the use of funds to replace costs in Public Health as well as making resources available going forward.
Dranttel said she supports the county’s allocation of the dollars, but she is concerned, specifically with the business grant program, about the timeline of getting the dollars spent. The county is expected to use the CARES dollars by mid-December, and she said it feels like “we’re throwing money at things just to spend on them, and that’s not right; we need time.” She said she brought that point up to Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and the senator later contacted her to say ‘I get your point.’
Dranttel also noted the money will continue to be needed.
“People are struggling on Main Street right now,” she said.
Mental Health
One of the last questions posed at the forum was whether the candidates believed the county has a role in getting residents access to mental health services.
Kemo said the county does have a role, and it speaks to where we’re going, as a society, “because what we’re seeing more and more of is telemedicine, which is also dependent on availability.” He noted that the issues weave together, so for the county to get residents access to proper mental health care, they need to get residents access to broadband. He also noted that mental health will continue to be an issue.
“Again, we’re putting dollars there; we’re keenly aware of the need and know there will be a greater need,” he said. “We’re going to be doing this much longer than when, if we ever do have, an inoculation for COVID.”
Dranttel had similar sentiments. She noted that, withing the CARES dollars spending, the county allocated $250,000 to help residents get access to mental health services. She noted again her concern about that money being spent in a short timeline, but she said she has heard it’s going well thus far.
She also pointed to the need for these services well beyond 2020, as she said “This whole situation is playing head games with all of us, and we all need help, and it’s only going to be more needed as time goes on.”
Beatty said he didn’t have a lot to add to the other two candidates’ answers, agreeing the county plays a role in mental health. Regarding telemedicine, though, he noted that, while it’s necessary currently, he wants to see physicians getting back to in-person visits with patients, because he feels the face-to-face interactions are important.
The full forum can be viewed on the City of Saint Peter, Minnesota YouTube page.