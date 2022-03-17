Thousands of people lined Third Street on Thursday bubbling with excitement for the grand return of one of St. Peter's largest holiday traditions. After two years without a regular celebration, the community welcomed the revival of the St. Patrick's Day Parade.
This year marked the St. Peter Ambassador's 44th annual St. Patrick's Day festival since its inception in 1979. The St. Patrick's Day parade has been a key fixture of the celebration every year except for two. In 2020 and 2021, the parade was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Thursday's parade proved there's truth in the old saying "absence makes the heart grow fonder." The parade route parted a sea of animated festivalgoers clad in emerald attire, shamrock party glasses and oversized leprechaun top hats.
The 43rd St. Patrick's Day Queen Becca Kennedy was featured among the procession of community organizations, regional royalty and local Irish clans. After her coronation at the annual St. Patrick's Day Queen luncheon on March 3, Kennedy shared a float with the St. Patrick's Day queens of years past.
Following the parade, the celebration resumed at St. Peter American Legion Post 37. Patrons clinked their glasses filled with festive, green tinted beer while the St. Peter Ambassadors held a raffle drawing to award six lucky ticketholders between $50 and $500 in chamber bucks.
The St. Patrick’s Day festival is rooted in the deep Irish heritage of the St. Peter area, stemming from Bishop John Ireland’s settlement of southern Minnesota in the 1840s. Every year, the celebration is coordinated by the St. Peter Ambassadors.
In addition to the St. Patrick's Day Parade, the St. Peter Ambassadors coordinate three other annual events: Blues Fest, the Ambassadors' Golf Classic and St. Peter Oktoberfest. Blues Fest in the Park is scheduled for Saturday June 11 and closing ceremonies are set for June 12. The 31st annual Golf Classic is coming up on Monday, Aug. 8 and St. Peter Oktoberfest is happening on Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday Sept. 24.