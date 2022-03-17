Govenaires

The Govenaires Drum and Bugle Corps performs for the St. Patrick's Day parade crowd. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Thousands of people lined Third Street on Thursday bubbling with excitement for the grand return of one of St. Peter's largest holiday traditions. After two years without a regular celebration, the community welcomed the revival of the St. Patrick's Day Parade. 

Becca Kennedy

2022 St. Patrick's Day Queen Becca Kennedy and past queens shared a float in the St. Patrick's Day Parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Parade kids

Mariah Wood, Rylann Wood, Kamryn Jackson and Brooke Jackson came to the St. Patrick's Day Parade in their greenest outfits. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

This year marked the St. Peter Ambassador's 44th annual St. Patrick's Day festival since its inception in 1979. The St. Patrick's Day parade has been a key fixture of the celebration every year except for two. In 2020 and 2021, the parade was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Extra Innings

Kids were thrilled to receive free cups from  Extra Innings during the parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Thursday's parade proved there's truth in the old saying "absence makes the heart grow fonder." The parade route parted a sea of animated festivalgoers clad in emerald attire, shamrock party glasses and oversized leprechaun top hats. 

St. Peter Fire truck

Paradegoers watch a St. Peter Fire Department Truck roll through. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Kaveny clan

The Kaveny clan celebrates their Irish heritage in the St. Patrick's Day parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

The 43rd St. Patrick's Day Queen Becca Kennedy was featured among the procession of community organizations, regional royalty and local Irish clans. After her coronation at the annual St. Patrick's Day Queen luncheon on March 3, Kennedy shared a float with the St. Patrick's Day queens of years past.

Le Center St. Patrick's Queens

Le Center's Miss Shamrock Molly Closser (left) and Miss Irish Rose Allie Blaschko (right) visit the St. Patrick's Day parade in St. Peter.
Miss Mankato

Miss Mankato 2022 Emily Schumacher visits the St. Patrick's Day parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Following the parade, the celebration resumed at St. Peter American Legion Post 37. Patrons clinked their glasses filled with festive, green tinted beer while the St. Peter Ambassadors held a raffle drawing to award six lucky ticketholders between $50 and $500 in chamber bucks. 

St. Patrick's Parade
Irish Songs
Two Beards Tree Service

Representatives of Two Beards Tree Service wave to the crowd. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

The St. Patrick’s Day festival is rooted in the deep Irish heritage of the St. Peter area, stemming from Bishop John Ireland’s settlement of southern Minnesota in the 1840s. Every year, the celebration is coordinated by the St. Peter Ambassadors.

Smallest Cog

Mark Plots, owner of the Smallest Cog Bicycle Shop, rides his signature front-loading cargo bike. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Candy tooss

Participants in the St. Patrick's Day Parade toss out candy to kids on the sidelines. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

In addition to the St. Patrick's Day Parade, the St. Peter Ambassadors coordinate three other annual events: Blues Fest, the Ambassadors' Golf Classic and St. Peter Oktoberfest. Blues Fest in the Park is scheduled for Saturday June 11 and closing ceremonies are set for June 12. The 31st annual Golf Classic is coming up on Monday,  Aug. 8 and St. Peter Oktoberfest is happening on Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday Sept. 24.

