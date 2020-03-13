Originally scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, the Arts Center of Saint Peter's annual artisan bowl sale has been rescheduled for Saturday, July 11.
"Souper Bowl draws more than 400 people, so we're following Minnesota Department of Health guidelines suggesting cancellation of large community gatherings," says Executive Director Ann Rosenquist Fee. "We want volunteers and guests to enjoy the event without fear of spreading or contracting illness."
The July 11 sale will be in conjunction with the Arts Center’s annual membership exhibition and parking lot party.
There is no change to regularly scheduled gallery hours or Arts Center classes at this time, but visitors and students are encouraged to check artscentersp.org and social media for updates.
A limited number of bowls may be available in the Arts Center's gallery shop prior to July 11. Announcements of pop-up sales will be posted on the Arts Center's social media.
A tradition for more than two decades, “Souper Bowl” showcases the artistry of area potters who work together to throw, trim, fire and glaze bowls in a variety of sizes and styles. All proceeds benefit the Arts Center.