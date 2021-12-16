A St. Peter man filed a guilty plea over a threat to grab a victim’s throat over a voicemail.
Jeremey James Rodning, 41, petitioned to plea guilty to one count of felony threats of violence in exchange for the dismissal of two counts of misdemeanor domestic assault and one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint, the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a domestic disturbance on Nov. 4 and were informed Rodning got into an altercation with a victim. The victim told police the fight turned physical and Rodning took some swings at them and, as a result kicked Rodning out of the house.
Police later received a phone call from a witness reporting that Rodning threatened to harm two members of the household. They indicated Rodning was driving around the yard. Police were later told the residents had the door locked out of fear.
Upon arrival, one of the household members gave police a voicemail from Roding. According to the complaint, Rodning states in the voicemail that he will grab them by the throat as soon as he sees them.
When police spoke to Rodning, he allegedly stated it was possible he made the threats and agreed they were serious threats. He further stated there was no need to threaten the receiving party and was transferred to the Nicollet County Jail.
Rodning petitioned to file a guilty plea in December and has an initial appearance scheduled Jan. 3.