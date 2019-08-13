The Nicollet County Fair brought its usual luster and bluster to the Fairgrounds in St. Peter Aug. 7-11.
The lights of the carnival rides and games shone brightly, while the smell of barnyard animals stifled the air. As usual, a large variety of residents and visitors were drawn in, representing every age group.
The demo derby and tractor pulls were popular as always. Petting zoos, flower competitions, robotics demonstrations and musical performances were just some of the other offerings on hand throughout the grounds.