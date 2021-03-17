When McDonald’s returns in St. Peter four months from now, it might have longer lines than ever, but the owners hope the fast food establishment will be more prepared than ever to handle those customers.
The owners, Margaret Fitzpatrick and her son Jeremy Pollock, plan March 21 as the last day open for the McDonald’s location just off Hwy. 169 in northern St. Peter. They hope to have the business reopened by July, but that will depend on progress of an ongoing reconstruction project that will see the current building torn down and the new one built up.
The hope for the project is to modernize the McDonald’s and make it more efficient, including with its drive-thru process. It’s been a long-time coming for the local franchise, which was first constructed in 1980.
“We’ve been trying to rebuild it for seven or eight years,” Pollock said.
Fitzpatrick added, “They kept doing road construction or other things, so fingers crossed it will all go OK this time, and we’re excited now.”
The previous owners of the building first took over in 1998, and according to Store Manager Rick Gregor, who started at that time, “There was a shingled roof going all the way down on one side, so we did a complete roof remodel. We did a kitchen remodel in 2000, and it was around 2004 that we did a lobby remodel. Also, we had to redo playland in 1998 after the tornado.”
The current owners took over in 2006 and performed a front counter remodel in 2006.
But nothing has come close to what’s planned for this 2021 remodel. The building’s footprint is not expected to change much, but the inside of the building will be designed for higher efficiency. Pollock said that McDonald’s Corporation calls it “Beverages Drinks As Production.” The modern version of McDonald’s includes kiosks where customers can make orders, in addition to the standard cashiers. The owners expect new technology to make the whole ordering system easier and faster.
“The McDonald’s cut and paste explanation is the customer experience of the future,” Pollock said. “We’ll have digital ordering and just a much larger digital footprint. Basically to elevate our customer experience in the restaurant and bring it to the modern age.”
These are the types of technological changes that weren’t possible in the current 41-year old building.
“Whenever there is a new technology update it’s like sticking a round peg in a square hole with how old the store is,” Manager Gregor said.
Perhaps the most significant change will be the building’s new alignment. The front will still face Speedway, but the length of the building, along with the drive-thru lane, will run north-south, parallel to Hwy. 169. It’s also going to be a double-order, double-lane drive-thru, meaning more vehicles will be able to move through faster. All of these changes should help with congestion issues sometimes created with the current setup.
The new McDonald’s will also bring a new playland, replacing the aging equipment in the current building.
The owners, who also run McDonald’s in New Ulm, Waseca, Medford and Owatonna, are excited for what’s to come in St. Peter, as Fitzpatrick noted, “The community has really supported us, which we appreciate.” Pollock added, “We love the city and being able to work with the schools and the churches here.”
While the fast food chain has not been immune to the effects of COVID, the community has continued to support the franchise, for which the owners expressed gratitude. Gregor, who’s been working at the location for 23 years, said he missed the customers and looks forward to welcoming them back, post-pandemic and post-construction.
“I like the people. Not just the crew, the customers,” Gregor said. “They get to be part of your extended family. Since 1998, some of the same people come in on a daily basis. You’d have a morning group that would be in the front of the store, an afternoon group in the side lobby, and a night crew that would sit in the back. And to see all of the crew members come in and out that go on to do all kinds of different work. That’s why you stay — our crew and our customers.”