The typical St. Patrick’s Day celebrations won’t be taking place in St. Peter this year, as the COVID-19 pandemic still impacts life, but the Queen will remain. Cindy Lynch was named St. Peter St. Patrick’s Day Queen for the second year running.
“She didn’t get a parade; she didn’t get all the experiences a queen normally gets,” Cory Abels, of the St. Peter Ambassadors said. “Our hope was to have the parade; we were organizing this like that would happen. But it just didn’t work out.”
Aaron Petersen, also of the Ambassadors, added, “Obviously, we’re disappointed with it; we’d love to have the parade; that’s part of the tradition of St. Patrick’s Day in St. Peter. It’s only been canceled twice since the celebration started, and that was this year and last year.”
This year marks the 43rd annual St. Patrick’s Celebration in St. Peter (the Ambassadors are keeping the count going, despite the cancellations). The events generally draw something close to 10,000 people to the community to check out the floats and peruse the restaurants and shops celebrating the day of Irish pride. So, of course, it’s “awfully disappointing” to have to cancel the usual festive markers.
However, Abels noted that the Ambassadors are not canceling St. Patrick’s Day. Local businesses and residents still have the right to celebrate as they like, hopefully keeping statewide restrictions and guidelines in mind.
“I haven’t heard that businesses aren’t doing anything,” Petersen said. “I’ve heard some might have interest in putting some outside seating together, depending on the weather. Either way, St. Peter is a place to gather and go out for St. Patrick’s Day. I think our bars and restaurants still want to do that, to the extent they can with current restrictions.”
The Ambassadors are now looking ahead to Bluesfest, an annual summer event that was also canceled in 2020. They hope that, a few months from now, the pandemic will be under close enough control, that some form of the music event at Minnesota Square Park can take place.
“Since this pandemic started last year, we’ve planned every event as if it was going to occur and then had to cancel each of the events as restrictions weren’t lifted,” Petersen said. “We’ll be continuing to do that.”
Bluesfest or not, the Ambassadors are really looking ahead to Oktoberfest. With high hopes that gathering in large quantities will be OK by the fall, the Ambassadors would love to do a bigger than ever Oktoberfest on its 10th anniversary.
“Bluesfest is still pretty close to now,” Abels said, “but Oktoberfest, we’re really hoping that can be over the top.”
He added that the fall German festival could be an opportunity to do a bit of Irish celebration as well.
“We’re doing everything we can to make it special for Cindy this year,” Abels said of the Queen. “We’re really focusing on our parade for Oktoberfest; hopefully we can incorporate a bit of green into that and call it Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day, too.”