All three governmental bodies that St. Peter property owners pay taxes to called for increased in 2021, but all three attempted to keep those increases relatively minimal.
After the city of St. Peter passed a 3.16% citywide tax levy increase and Nicollet County a 2.99% countywide tax levy increase, the St. Peter School Board approved a 2.37% (or about $157,000) increase at its Dec. 21 meeting. The board unanimously approved the increase, with School Finance Director Tim Regner explaining where the increased expenses came from.
"We have been adding a lot of classes in the technical department, and that took some levy dollars," he said. "And we made an increase to reemployment."
Beyond those costs, the school district is always impacted by enrollment; when that goes up, as it has for many years in St. Peter, the local tax share goes up with it. Also, teacher and staff salaries generally rise on an experience-based scale.
Regner pointed out that the school district levy has seen steady increases in recent years. In 2020, the increase was only about $13,000; it was $402,000 in 2019; $177,000 in 2018; and $437,000 in 2017. Those increases add up on a property owner's tax bill over several years, but the goal of the district most years is to keep the increase manageable.
The last major increase, comparatively, was in 2016 when the first bond payment for the voter-approved new high school kicked in. The annual levy increased $2.23 million that year, and the district's taxes will continue to be impacted by those bonds until they're paid off.
The St. Peter Public Schools overall levy is about $6.8 million for 2021; the city of St. Peter is about $3.33 million; and Nicollet County is about $23.78 million. Each will likely result in an increase in property taxes for residential and business property owners, depending on potential change to property values. Most local agricultural land dropped in value for 2021, so some of those property owners may actually see decreases.
For a $150,000 property with no change in value, St. Peter city property taxes are projected to go up $1.01. If that property sees a 2.3% increase in value, the city property taxes would go up by $22.13.
For a $150,000 property with no change in value, Nicollet County property taxes are projected to go up $38. That same property, with a 5% rise in value in 2021, would see an $86 increase to county taxes.
The school district did not provide estimates for individual property owners, but given the size of its levy and its levy increase for 2021, individual increases could likely be projected as similar to individual increases in city taxes.