When the clock strikes midnight New Year's Eve and we all enter the '20s, it'll be nothing new for Gale Kreykes.
Of course, last time, she was just an infant. This time, she'll enter the new decade with a full century behind her and a perspective of the world and its history that few among us can boast.
Gale turned 100 years old Dec. 3, and she's still fit as a fiddle.
"I'm feeling good," she said. "No problems."
Still active
Kreykes, who lives alone after her husband Keith died in 2014, has five children, 12 grandchildren, over 30 great grandchildren, and many other friends and family to still keep her company. But she doesn't really need much help.
In fact, she's still helping others.
At 100 years old, she is still portioning out Meals on Wheels and serving a senior dinner every weekday. She took on the volunteer job about eight years ago, thanks in part to daughter Koroll "Korky" Schaefer, who is the coordinator for the local program.
"Monday through Friday I’m here 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. doing whatever needs to be done," Gale said "I don’t want to dry up. You’ve gotta keep moving."
During a 2018 Meals on Wheels work session, fellow volunteer Ron Saltzman said of Gale, “She’s good to work with. She’s hard to keep up with.”
When she's not working, Gale is usually tending to her apartment, taking part in activities at her living complex, going on walks, or spending time with family. She even still drives, heading to the nearby grocery store when needed.
"I still have my car. I still drive. Anybody heard it, they’d probably have a hemorrhage," Gale said with a laugh.
Daughter Korky countered, "Oh, no, you're still a good driver."
Gale has been active for a long time.
She and her husband, Keith, devoted years to the Nicollet County Fair, where he was on the board and she served as secretary. She downplayed her role, but it included a number of tasks, including putting together the fair book, writing out prize winner checks and creating meeting minutes.
"She retired at 90-something, and they still called her back to help," daughter-in-law Mary Kreykes said.
Besides her extra-curricular efforts, Gale also taught for three years after getting a college degree in mathematics and music. And she worked many jobs thereafter, including 16 years as a research analyst at the state hospital, now called the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center.
Growing up
Gale was born in Montana, but her family, which included parents Earl and Martha Page and brother Gene, moved to North Mankato when she was 2. Her grandfather was an early settler of the city, and the family is well-known in town, with some streets even being named after them.
Gale's mother died early, and she went to live with her grandparents from 2 to 8. There, she found one of the great loves of her life.
"My grandpa had horses, so I spent a lot of time around them," she said. "I’m still kind of horse-minded."
The Great Depression was setting on by the time Gale was 9 or 10, and it certainly affected the family. Her father, who had been remarried, worked the railroad and times were tough. But Gale said "It didn't bother us too much."
She was able to attend school in Mankato from kindergarten through college. She was part of the first class at the original North Mankato school, which is now apartment complex. She eventually moved on to Mankato State University where she got her degree.
Family life
Above all else, Gale has been devoted to family. She was married to Keith in 1943, and the two enjoyed 70 years of marriage. They also had five children: Korky, Larry Kreykes, Karen Hibbard, Fred Scott Kreykes and Gean “Skip” Kreykes.
“She raised a good family,” Korky said.
Gale quipped, “None of them were in jail anyway.”
Korky said Gale set rules and ensured all the children helped. She is a master of the English language.
“Even today, her handwriting is perfect,” her daughter said.
The family moved to the St. Peter area in the 1950s, living on a couple farms and in the city. Keith farmed as a hobby, and they both enjoyed riding horses.
The couple even participated in the Bicentennial Wagon Train Pilgrimage for three months. Thousands of people participated in some or all of the event, which began in June 1975 and ended on July 4, 1976. They followed the trails that settlers followed from the east to the Midwest and West, out as far as California and Washington.
The children were involved in 4-H, and Keith was also involved in harness racing. The couple would go to races and sleep in part of the horse trailer.
"She was very active – she and her husband," daughter-in-law Mary said.
More to come
Gale is still sharp and still motivated. There is no clear end in sight for the century-old woman.
She's even still engaged in politics, feeling the importance of the current moment.
"She's political," Mary said, "likes politics."
Gale pitched in, "There are things I don't like about it, or should I say, 'Somebodies' I don't like."
But while Gale can get frustrated just like the rest of us, she has a generally positive and happy demeanor. She appears unaffected by the world around her. Heck, she's seen it all, and she says she's loved every minute of it.
"I enjoy life in general," she said. "I mean if you can’t enjoy everything, then what’s the point."