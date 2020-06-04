A truck versus motorcycle crash caused significant injury and forced authorities to temporarily close Hwy. 169 between Mankato and St. Peter Wednesday afternoon.
According to a Wednesday release, on June 3, at approximately 3:12 p.m., the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a motor vehicle crash on Hwy. 169 southbound at mile marker 59, south of Seven Mile Park.
A 2011 Ford pick-up truck operated by Howard Vogel, age 71, of rural St. Peter was traveling in the northbound lane, turned left crossing into the southbound lanes of traffic directly in front of a 2007 Harley Davidson Motorcycle. The motorcycle was being driven by John Roby, age 65, of Mankato, who was traveling southbound. The motorcycle was unable to stop and broadsided the pickup-truck.
The release did not share information as to the extent of either person's injuries, but Roby, the motorcyclist, was attended to by the following responding agencies: Nicollet County Sheriff‘s Office, St. Peter Police Department, Nicollet Fire Department, North Mankato Police Department, Mayo Clinic Ambulance and North Memorial Air Care.