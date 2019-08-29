After hearing of the opportunity in July, Nicollet County has the chance to move forward with an offer from the Minnesota Department of Transportation to install lighting at three traffic intersections for free.
According to Nicollet Public Works Director Seth Greenwood, MnDOT approached him with the offer to install lighting during its rehabilitation work along Hwy. 111 and Hwy. 122, scheduled for 2020. Greenwood explained that MnDOT always inquires about intersection lighting when it works on highway rehabilitation projects. The installation costs would be covered by MnDOT, with Nicollet County agreeing to pay maintenance costs moving forward.
He said three paved intersections would be included along 111 and 122, two of which were identified as safety concerns in the county’s 2012 safety plan. He added that when it comes to maintaining the lights, electricity costs have greatly decreased over the years thanks to the use of LED lighting. It takes about $35 per month to maintain two light fixtures, “about half the price” compared to older fixtures.
The commission directed Greenwood to move forward with working with MnDOT in July, and he brought back an initial lighting agreement between the county and the state department during Tuesday’s meeting. Commissioners did not have many questions to ask about this topic, with only Commissioner John Luepke asking for clarification about just what the county will be responsible for financially. Greenwood said in addition to the cost of electricity, the county will be responsible for maintenance and any work if a lighting pole is knocked over, or similar circumstances.
After the brief discussion, commissioners voted to move forward with the project.
County Road 14 update
Greenwood went on to update the commission on other issues facing the Public Works Department, such as the slope slide that occurred on County Road 14, north of New Ulm, in April.
The road was originally shut down, with the county maintenance crew building a sand berm to keep water diverted from the area. In addition, the crew put plastic sheeting down over some of the cracks in the pavement shoulder to keep moisture from leaking in.
While the road is open again, the slide progressed further into the road because of heavy spring rains. The road has a temporary five-ton axle weight limit, which affects truckers who use the route. At a May meeting, Greenwood said more drastic measures might need to be taken, such as closing County Road 14 to any traffic, if the slope slide continues to progress into the road.
Greenwood said that the county is working with a geotechnical engineering firm to determine the status of the road and what work needs to be taken to keep it safe. He said the firm has drafted several radiation options for the road, as well as recommendations for an emergency, temporary project. This project will be done in the fall so that the road can better weather winter conditions, before a more permanent restoration project takes place next year.
“I’ll have to meet with MnDOT and the Federal Highway Administration to talk about remediation options and what they’ll be willing to participate in,” Greenwood said.
He added that the county is eligible for federal disaster funding, with the federal government covering 80 percent of costs.
Commission Chair Denny Kemp asked whether the road will be able to stay open throughout the winter, and Greenwood said he’s “optimistic,” since there hasn’t been any further deterioration.
“I’m optimistic that we’ll be able to keep it open,” he said. “If we don’t see any further erosion out there and get those temporary measures put in place, we’ll be able to probably raise that load carrying capacity back to 10 tons.”
Greenwood added that the road might need to be temporarily closed during the project, but it would only be for a very short period as equipment is moved to the site.
Commissioner Jack Kolar emphasized the need for county residents to be patient with construction projects like these, since recent bad weather has severely affected roads across the county.
“These historical, biblically bad rains and flooding really have caused many roads to deteriorate,” he said. “People who want to use them need to remember that these are times that we haven’t seen before. These are issues that haven’t come up before. So I’d also like to remind folks who are critical of state and federal agencies that these agencies may have long memories when they’re being criticized, so we should avoid that opportunity in the future.”