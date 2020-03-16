Local clinics are actively responding to the coronavirus (COVID-19) and working to prevent the spread of the virus in the local community. Transmissions of COVID-19 are increasing statewide and across the nation, and other institutions have successfully used the drive-thru approach.
River's Edge in St. Peter will not be doing routine or patient request COVID-19 testing in its Urgent Care or Emergency Department. Testing will only be considered for those individuals who have a fever or cough AND have traveled to areas where COVID-19 is prevalent or have been in close contact with others who have traveled within 14 days to areas where COVID-19 is prevalent. The hospital asks that, if you are concerned about your symptoms, you call 507-931-2200 before coming to the hospital so staff can prepare for your visit.
The hospital is also closing visitor hours for inpatients. All patients will be allowed one support person to be in the hospital during this time.
Meanwhile, Carver County and Ridgeview Medical Clinic, which includes a location in Le Sueur, has launched its own COVID-19 hotline to support local residents. If you’re experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, such as difficulty breathing, fever and cough, you can call 952-361-1559 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday. Trained Carver County Public Health staff will triage callers to see if they qualify for COVID-19 testing. If callers qualify, they’ll be directed to a drive-thru testing site. There’s no cost associated with testing, administered by Ridgeview Medical Center staff.
And Mankato Clinic has established a COVID-19 hotline at 507-389-8548. People who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and are concerned they may have been infected should call the hotline before coming to the clinic. Symptoms include a cough, fever and/or difficulty breathing. A Mankato Clinic nurse will guide the caller through the COVID-19 screening process. If testing criteria is met, the caller will be directed to a drive-thru location.
People cannot use the drive-thru location unless they call the hotline first and a nurse completes a phone screening. This is for the safety of all. For the most up-to-date information, visit www.mankatoclinic.com.
Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato will also offer a drive-thru screening process for patients who meet criteria for COVID-19 testing.
As a first step, patients must call their Mayo Clinic Health System primary care clinic. A provider or nurse will determine if patients meet criteria and will schedule a drive-thru test. Tests will not be offered to people who have not been pre-screened over the phone. The virus spreads rapidly, and this process will help minimize potential exposure to other patients and staff.
Patients experiencing symptoms should take the following steps:
First, call their primary care clinic/provider for a phone screening. If they meet the criteria for testing, patients will be directed to the nearest drive-through testing location. At the drive-thru location, Mayo Clinic Health System staff will collect the specimens using appropriate precautions. The specimens will then be sent to Mayo Clinic in Rochester for analysis. Patients will be advised of next steps.
Mayo Clinic Health System patients who are scheduled for an appointment, hospital procedure or surgery can be assured our facilities are safe. We continue to coordinate with local and regional partners to take the necessary precautions for the safety of patients, staff and our communities. For the latest on getting care locally during the COVID-19 outbreak, visit www.mayoclinichealthsystem.org/covid19.