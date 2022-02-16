A new congressional and legislative map released Tuesday marks one of the most significant political shake-ups of the decade, but the boundaries for state senate and house seats representing Nicollet County are largely untouched.
Following the results of the 2020 United States Census, a special redistricting panel appointed by the Minnesota Supreme Court carved out new boundaries for congressional and state representation that will last for the next 10 years.
That reshuffling has produced significant changes for the 1st Congressional District, currently represented by Republican Rep. Jim Hagedorn. Under district boundaries set in 2012, Hagedorn has represented the southernmost counties in Minnesota, including Nicollet, Le Sueur, Blue Earth, Waseca, Faribault, Brown, Watonwan and Martin counties, among others.
This year, the first congressional district will include two new counties: Goodhue and Wabasha in southeastern Minnesota. Goodhue and Wabasha were previously represented by DFL Rep. Angie Craig in the 2nd Congressional District. To balance out the loss in population, Le Sueur County and the city of Woodbury were remapped to CD2.
Eastern parts of Cottonwood County and western parts of Brown County were also remapped to the 7th Congressional District, which is led by Republican Rep. Michelle Fishbach.
In the court order, the five-member redistricting panel wrote that the largely rural CD1 grew at a slower rate than the state as a whole, requiring the addition of 22,586 people.
“As the panel heard consistently from the public, there are two natural additions — Wabasha and Goodhue counties. Both have significant ties to Rochester and are predominantly rural. They border the Mississippi River and are part of the karst geological region, along with other counties in the first district. And both Wabasha and Goodhue counties have been part of the first district in the past,” wrote the panel. “By adding Wabasha and Goodhue counties, all of the populated tribal lands of the Prairie Island Indian Community 12 now lie within the first district. The Minnesota reservation lands of the Ho-Chunk Nation remain in the first district.”
Based on the 2020 election results, the makeup of the new 1st Congressional District is slightly more favorable to Democrats than the prior map, but Republicans still hold the advantage. Last election, Joe Biden received 44.8% of the vote share in the First Congressional District and 45.3% of the vote across the cities and townships making up the new map.
At the state level, senate and house districts representing Nicollet County have largely changed in name only. Formerly categorized under Senate District 19, Nicollet County, Kasota and Mankato will now be classified as Senate District 18. Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, is in his second term representing District 19 and there have been minimal changes to the boundaries that will now be District 18.
House District 19A, currently represented by Rep Susan Akland, R-St. Peter, has been altered to House District 18A, but it covers largely the same area as Akland’s current district encompassing Nicollet County, North Mankato, Kasota and the Mankato and Lime Townships in Blue Earth County.
House District 19B, represented by Rep. Luke Frederick, DFL-Mankato, lost some territory to neighboring House District 22B in its transition to House District 18B. The cities of Mankato and Eagle Lake remain the two major population centers, while Mankato Township, south of Mankato, has been redistributed to 22B.
New state and congressional maps are drawn every 10 years to account for population and demographic changes recorded in the census. That task typically falls to the state legislature, which must produce a map at least 25 weeks before the primary elections. However, the Minnesota governor and Legislature couldn’t agree to a map, so a special redistricting panel, made up of judges Louise Bjorkman, Diane Bratvold, Jay Carlson, Juanita Freeman and Jodi Williamson, was ordered to produce a new map by the Minnesota Supreme Court.
The panel listed seven principles that guided their decision: drawing districts in compliance with the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and the 14th and 15th amendments of the US Constitution; that respect Native American tribes; that are made up of contiguous territory; that respect political subdivisions, like cities and townships; that preserve geographic, ethnic, cultural, economic and occupational “communities of interest;” that do not intend to protect or defeat any political candidate or party; and that are reasonably compact.