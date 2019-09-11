The Carnegie Art Center in Mankato will open its fall gallery season with a two-artist exhibit called “Signals and Echoes,” featuring St. Peter artists.
The exhibit, starting Sept. 12 and running through Sept. 28, will feature work by Gustavus emerita Professor of Art Lois Peterson and ceramic-based sculptural work by Visiting Assistant Professor Nicolas Darcourt. Both the artists were 2019 State Arts Board grant recipients. The exhibit is also made possible through a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.
This is not the first time the two artists presented at an exhibit together. In 2015, they were featured in a two-artist show at Gustavus Adolphus College.
“Nicholas’ and my work make visual sense together,” Peterson said. “Our work is visually, I think, looking for the same sources. That’s why we’re showing together.”
Peterson said she has been working on her featured mixed media artwork for about four years, adding that her work is “really labor intensive” and can take months to complete a single drawing.
“I like working on them for a long, long time,” she said. “I love going to my studio and working on drawing yesterday, today and next month. I was really thinking about what is it that a person is hoping to learn by doing artwork. I think artwork is research. I think artwork is looking into meaning. It’s not decorative. There’s nothing wrong with decorative art, but I’m not personally interested in making decoration.”
For Darcourt, most of his pieces were completed within the past two years, with a large portion of the work finished this summer. He said his focus is on putting together “parts and pieces,” both hand-built and made from molds, to express the progression of society.
“What the work really expresses is, for me, a notion or sense of progressing society,” he said, “and what I mean by that is an accumulation of information. And the parts and pieces represent the byproduct of progressing society or progress that society goes through when things are being built. Things also have to be torn down at the same time. A lot of manufacturing includes parts and pieces. So I could be referencing anything from architecture to infrastructure… It’s kind of open ended in that way. But it all comes back to society and what happens as societies progress.”
Both Peterson and Darcourt encouraged people to visit the exhibit, even if they don’t have much of an “art” background.
“Don’t be intimidated,” Peterson said. “Be open minded. It took me a long time to evolve into the artist that I am. And it’s not a skill set so much as it was an understanding of a deeper meaning. So I think a person with no art background can come in, and they need to just look at the work. What does it do to them? How does it make them feel? Does it communicate to them something that’s beyond the visual, beyond the physical, beyond the obvious?”
Darcourt agreed, adding, “I think that I could confidently say that the viewers would be drawn in immediately to the work in the amount of detail that they’ll see. And I think they’ll naturally want to get closer to the work and really look at the work closely, but also enjoy some of the larger shapes and shape structures from far away.”
The opening reception for Peterson and Darcourt will be held from 7-9 p.m. on Sept. 14. The event is free and open to the public.
In addition, part of the exhibit includes a special gallery talk called “Following the Evidence,” which will feature Peterson, Darcourt, Gustavus professor of mathematics Thomas LoFaro and Gustavus professor of chemistry Scott Burr. This talk will focus on the pursuit of knowledge across disciplines and identifying the larger objectives of research, whether they are visual, mathematical or scientific.
The talk will be at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 29 in the Carnegie’s Rotunda and is free and open to the public.
“I’m really looking forward to the talk, because … I think these are exciting conversations, across disciplines,” Peterson said. “I think there is less difference between disciplines than we used to think. It gets down to, ‘What are you really looking for? What are you hoping to discover here?’”