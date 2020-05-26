On May 26, the Nicollet County Government Center reopened to the public.
A limited number of people will be allowed in the building at one time. While in the building, social distancing guidelines must be followed. The Government Center has been closed to the public since March 19, due to the coronavirus Pandemic.
County Administrator Ryan Krosch stated, “We have made several modifications to the public spaces in the Government Center to assure we can safely provide services to county residents. Residents are asked to be patient as there will likely be waiting lines for some services provided.”
Guidelines for driver’s license services can be found at www.co.nicollet.mn.us. Court Administration services remain closed to the public. County Recorder services are by appointment only. If you have questions, call 507-934-7204.