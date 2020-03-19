In accordance with Gov. Tim Walz’ executive order on Sunday, March 15, schools statewide have been closed starting Wednesday. However, schools are required to still provide meals to their students. Area districts —St. Peter, Le Sueur-Henderson, Tri-City United and Cleveland Public School — have implemented meal distribution plans to get lunches in the hands of hungry kids.
St. Peter
The St. Peter School District provided its first batch of 825 no-cost meals to students on Wednesday. Like the other districts, St. Peter has implemented a meal pickup and delivery system provided free of charge.
Meals are currently being provided at South Elementary, North Elementary and St. Peter Middle School between 7:30-9:00 a.m. for breakfast and 11:00 a.m.-12:45 p.m. for lunch. Children do not need to be accompanied by an adult to receive a meal. Families who live outside of St. Peter and Kasota should call 507-934-4210 ext. 5094 or email mskitchen@stpeterschools.org to request meals for their children.
Caregivers and students should also contact that number or address if they have specific dietary needs including allergies and other food restrictions. The district has also implemented numerous neighborhood drop-offs for meal delivery. A full list can be found on the COVID-19 and Influenza information page on the St. Peter High School Website under the March 18 nutrition letter.
“We are in uncharted territory and we greatly appreciate your support and patience,” said interim Superintendent Jeff Olson.
Le Sueur-Henderson
Le Sueur-Henderson High School has organized a meal pickup and delivery service through the use of a meal interest survey which was closed on Tuesday. The survey, which was sent to families, allowed parents to inform the school if they wanted breakfast and/or lunch provided for their kids during the school closure, which runs from March 18-27.
“We want to run it like a summer program where it’s not going to be charging the students” said Superintendent Marlene Johnson at the Le Sueur-Henderson School Board meeting on Monday. “We’re submitting an application so that kids can come in, and if they’re 18 or below, get meals from the middle school/high school, and then we’ll also have delivery sites [at LS-H], at Park Elementary or at Hilltop.”
Students that live further than a mile away can opt-in to having their food delivered to them. The bus routes will be on call to service deliveries for those meals. The district is also working with the Le Sueur Rotary Club to ensure that the backpack program continues and food sacks are provided to students that receive them. Superintendent Johnson has also contacted St. Anne’s to offer the lunch and breakfast survey to school families there as well.
“I believe we must support each other, always,” said Johnson.
Tri-City United
The Tri-City United meal program is in full swing with curbside meals available Monday through Friday, March 18-27. Staff will bring meals outside to be taken home while minimizing contact at TCU Le Center School, TCU Montgomery School and TCU Lonsdale School from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The school is also delivering free breakfast/lunch meal packs at bus stop locations on Mondays and Wednesdays. Monday meal packs include three breakfasts and three lunches while Wednesday meal packs contain two of each. To receive meals, parents must sign up through the survey on the Tri-City United website by 10 a.m. the day before you want your meals delivered. Meals are being delivered at the following locations.
TCU Le Center
10:00-10:15 am: Northview Apts- 548 N Cordova Ave
10:15-10:30 am: E Horizon Dr & E Woodridge Dr
10:30-10:45 am: Sunny Terrace Mobile Home Park- 300 W Lanesburgh St
10:45-11:00 am: Mapleview Apt.-155 S Maple Ave
11:15-11:30 am: Countryside Mobile Home Park-25845 376th St
TCU Montgomery
10:00-10:15 am: 2nd St NE & Hickory Ave NE
10:15-10:30 am: E Welco Dr & N Welco Dr
10:30-10:45 am: Juniper Ln NW & Fischer St NW
10:45-11:00 am: 3rd St SW & Oak Ave SW
11:15-11:30 am: Kilkenny Bank
TCU Lonsdale
10:00-10:15 am: 8th Ave SW & Florida St SW
10:15-10:30 am: 15th Ave SE & Connecticut Dr SE
10:30-10:45 am: Mackenthun's-750 Ash St NE
10:45-11:00 am: American Legion- 115 2nd Ave NW
If your family is unable to get to one of these sites and need meals, you can contact Taher Food Service Director Amy Sauter at asauter@tcu2905.us or Brenda Rosier, Business Office Administrative Assistant at BRosier@tcu2905.us.
Cleveland
On the Cleveland Clippers Facebook page on March 17, Cleveland Food Service Manager Monica Manzey announced that all students would be eligible for a free breakfast and lunch throughout the school closure starting Wednesday. Breakfast and lunch are cold meals packed into one bag and can be ordered by contacting Manzey at manzey.monica@cleveland.k12.mn.us or 507-484-1342. Caregivers and students should order their meals by 12:00 p.m. the prior day. Those without dietary restrictions should inform Manzey.
Meals will be delivered at students’ cluster stops at roughly the same time they would regularly be picked up to go to school. Those who are requesting a delivery or do not have a cluster stop should contact Transportation Director Nick Klauseus at klaseus.nick@cleveland.k12.mn.us or 507-931-5460.
“In the future, we are exploring different options of delivering curriculum or any other school related items,” said Klauseus. “We will keep you posted as needs change.”