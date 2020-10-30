During what has become a record-breaking year for early voting in Minnesota, Thursday's appellate court decision to segregate absentee ballots received after 8 p.m. on Election Day is weighing heavy on the minds of local election officials.
“Do not put your ballot in the mail,” said Denise Anderson, Rice County auditor and election director . “If you haven’t mailed it to us yet, don’t do it – just don’t put it in the mail.”
A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that absentee ballots arriving after Election Day in Minnesota should be separated from other ballots in case they are later invalidated by a final court order. The ruling doesn’t block Minnesota’s seven-day extension for counting absentee ballots outright, but puts the grace period in danger.
“Voters should no longer place their absentee ballots in the mail,” Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon said Thursday night. “It’s too late for you, practically speaking, to get it back. Don’t risk it.”
The ruling doesn’t impact ballots received by the time polls close on Election Day, but sets the stage for post-election litigation. The case was sent back to a lower court for more proceedings. Simon said the Thursday decision did not settle whether ballots will be counted if received after Tuesday, leading to what will likely be voter confusion as people who haven’t yet returned their absentee ballots scramble to make sure their votes are counted.
Steele County Auditor Laura Ihrke said to be on the safe side, voters have one of two options: drop off their absentee ballots directly at their county auditor’s offices or show up to the polls on Election Day.
“You cannot bring your mail-in ballot to the polling place, you have to bring them to the auditor’s office by 3 p.m. on Election Day,” Ihrke said, adding that the 8 p.m. deadline is for when the postmaster will deliver ballots already in the mail. “Stop putting them in the mail, drop them off here or vote in person.”
Anderson echoed Ihrke’s comments, noting that Rice County has roughly 2,900 absentee ballots that have not yet been returned. She said the decision by the court on Thursday is unfortunate for absentee voters who have been operating under the impression that they had more time.
“For the voters I feel bad for them, I feel sad,” Anderson said. “They have been told since September that as long as they had their ballots postmarked on Election Day that it would still count, even if it took seven days to get to us. I feel bad for that, because making your vote count is what’s most important.”
According to Simon, nearly 400,000 of some 2 million requested absentee ballots remain outstanding as of Thursday night. In Steele County, Ihrke said they are sitting at about 1,000 unreturned mail-in ballots as of Friday, which she added can certainly make a difference in final results.
“As of [Friday morning] we have had 8,518 people either mail-in their ballots or come in person to vote early,” Ihrke said. “Our last record for early voting was a little over 3,000 of our 22,000 registered voters.”
Ihrke said the average voter turnout in Steele County during presidential elections is roughly 82%, meaning nearly half of the average turnout has already submitted their votes. The case is similar in Rice County, where about 38% of the 39,500 registered voters have already voted by either absentee or in-person. Anderson said the average voter turnout in Rice County for presidential elections is about 85%, and though there is still a large number of unreturned absentee ballots, she's not too concerned about how that could impact the results.
“I’m not nervous because you always expect that some of the ballots you mail out won’t come back,” Anderson said. “Some of these people might decide to go to the polls, so they might never come back.”
The extension had previously been approved in both state and federal courts due to the COVID-19 pandemic and safety concerns of people who sit in the high-risk category for contracting the virus. Ihrke said polling places across the state are taking the pandemic very seriously, implementing social distancing standards and frequent cleaning and sanitizing procedures to ensure voter safety.
“All the judges are thoroughly trained to keep everyone safe,” Ihrke said. “We just ask that voters be patient as we work hard to both keep them safe and get their votes counted.”
Some residents are concerned about voter fraud, an unsubstantiated claim President Donald Trump has pushed in recent months. In Minnesota, however, Anderson said voters shouldn’t lose sleep over the idea.
“We have the most secure system out there,” Anderson said. “With all the testing done prior to the election and the public accuracy being out there for everyone to view, plus we always have paper back up. Our system is solid.”
Ihrke agreed with Anderson, adding that the canvassing board's audits of election results after Election Day shows the true integrity of the voting system and the steps taken to prevent fraud.
“Voting twice is a felony – you will get caught,” Ihrke said. “Don’t even try it.”
Auditor offices will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday for in-person voting and absentee ballot drop off. All absentee ballots must be dropped off in-person by 3 p.m. on Election Day at your local auditor's office. Polling places will not accept absentee ballots.